The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum will host a conversation and book signing with Joseph McGill and Herb Frazier at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the museum.

Joseph McGill is founder and executive director of The Slave Dwelling Project, a nonprofit with a five-part mission that includes providing education about the intertwined history of Americans of African and European origins; preserving slave dwellings and having dialogue about the legacies of slavery.

Their work includes engaging people in honest conversations about slavery, race and racial equity in search of improved racial relations.

Herb Frazier is a distinguished journalist and author.

They are the co-authors of the recently released book and audio entitled “Sleeping with the Ancestors: How I Followed the Footprints of Slavery.”

This program is supported by South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization inspiring, engaging and enriching South Carolinians with programs on literature, history, culture and heritage. SC Humanities receives funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Admission to this event is free; however advance registration is required. To attend, register at cecilwilliams.com/events or call 803-531-1662.

The museum is located at 1865 Lake Drive in Orangeburg.

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and honoring South Carolina’s civil rights history and the heroes that helped shape American history. For more information, call 803-531-1662 or email info@sccivilrightsmuseum.org.