Controversial railroad crossing to close April 14 for repairs

A Stonewall Jackson Boulevard railroad crossing that has prompted public action by Orangeburg City Council due to its decrepit condition will be closed for repairs April 14.
The CSX Transportation railroad crossing between Glover Street and Folly Road will close to traffic Wednesday, April 14, at 7 a.m. and will reopen Saturday, April 17, by noon, according to a work notice sent to city officials by Southern Commercial Development LLC. SCD provides CSX with traffic-control and detour signage.
"I certainly appreciate CSX’s response to council’s resolution and the public’s request for repair," City Administrator Sidney Evering said. "We value our corporate partnerships but value public safety first and foremost."
"We look forward to the repair of the crossing and its continued maintenance moving forward," Evering said.
The closing of the crossing will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. The work dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other unforeseen conditions, SCD said.
"General crossing repair work typically includes replacing cross ties and repaving asphalt to create a smooth driving surface for motorists," CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said.
The planned repairs at the railroad crossing have been a long time coming, having caught the attention of Orangeburg City Council.
Council passed a resolution at its March meeting formally asking CSX President and Chief Executive Officer James Foote to expedite the repairs at the crossing, which is located between Glover Street and Folly Road.
Council was ready to contact the Federal Railroad Administration and the S.C. Department of Transportation to seek assistance if Foote did not respond to the resolution within 30 days.
The city has been in contact with the railroad company for over a year requesting the repairs.
CSX Transportation was scheduled to complete repairs on the crossing in February 2020 but did not do so at the time. A number of crossings throughout The T&D Region were fixed then.
In October 2020, CSX officials said the crossing would be repaired by year's end.
On March 4, CSX officials said the the crossing was scheduled for work by the end of 2021 but the company did not provide a date.
Company officials said the delays were due to the availability of resources and supply disruptions caused by COVID.
City Council members went on record expressing concerns about the condition of the crossing.
Vehicles frequently have to come to a near complete stop when crossing over the tracks or have to drive off the road to avoid the damaged area.