Controversial railroad crossing to close April 14 for repairs

Council passed a resolution at its March meeting formally asking CSX President and Chief Executive Officer James Foote to expedite the repairs at the crossing, which is located between Glover Street and Folly Road.

Council was ready to contact the Federal Railroad Administration and the S.C. Department of Transportation to seek assistance if Foote did not respond to the resolution within 30 days.

The city has been in contact with the railroad company for over a year requesting the repairs.

CSX Transportation was scheduled to complete repairs on the crossing in February 2020 but did not do so at the time. A number of crossings throughout The T&D Region were fixed then.

In October 2020, CSX officials said the crossing would be repaired by year's end.

On March 4, CSX officials said the the crossing was scheduled for work by the end of 2021 but the company did not provide a date.

Company officials said the delays were due to the availability of resources and supply disruptions caused by COVID.

City Council members went on record expressing concerns about the condition of the crossing.

Vehicles frequently have to come to a near complete stop when crossing over the tracks or have to drive off the road to avoid the damaged area.

