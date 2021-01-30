CONTINUING MISSION: Pandemic doesn’t stop Art Center’s support for creativity

“The building itself had been closed for almost two years. The board was anxious for us to open up again and start building up membership and creating events and activities, having exhibits, all of which we were able to do before COVID. That upended so many people all over the world," said Vivian Glover, OCFAC director of community arts and development.

"We closed in March, but the center is now open with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. There are some activities taking place there, just a limited number. The conference classrooms and the Lusty Gallery are still for rent. It's just that there are a limited number of people that can be in them,” Glover said.

OCFAC Executive Director Janice Baskin said, “It is unfortunately scaled back right now because of this crazy virus, but we are at least planning right now to do two adult classes every month. It would be like an evening class called Wine and Design, where we’d have different artists in every month. They might be doing painting, or they might be doing jewelry making.”

“If it’s in our little classes, it would be limited probably to about six people. If we get more than that, we could possibly go into our Lusty Gallery, where we can go and social distance better,” she said.