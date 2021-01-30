CONTINUING MISSION: Pandemic doesn’t stop Art Center’s support for creativity

The coronavirus pandemic has forced limitations on activities and events at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, but employees continue to find ways to provide resources and venues for arts education and entertainment.
A new website at www.orangeburgarts.org is also providing a way for individuals to not only learn more about the newly renovated arts center, but more about local talented artists and the area’s culture, history and traditions.
‘We are still trying to do creative things’
Overhead LED lighting, a ceramic-tiled entrance area, new lobby furniture, newly renovated conference/classrooms and a new kitchen and a music room are among the renovations which the OCFAC underwent before its official opening in early September of 2019.
Since that time, the center, which is located at 619 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg, has hosted a number of events and is also used by quilters and for line dancing, wood carving and art classes. Art classes have included water colors and acrylics, jewelry and calligraphy. Piano lessons are also offered.
The arts center has also been used for events such as baby showers, birthdays and graduations, but the OCFAC has had to limit the scope of its offerings ever since the early beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic nearly a year ago in early March.
“The building itself had been closed for almost two years. The board was anxious for us to open up again and start building up membership and creating events and activities, having exhibits, all of which we were able to do before COVID. That upended so many people all over the world," said Vivian Glover, OCFAC director of community arts and development.
"We closed in March, but the center is now open with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. There are some activities taking place there, just a limited number. The conference classrooms and the Lusty Gallery are still for rent. It's just that there are a limited number of people that can be in them,” Glover said.
OCFAC Executive Director Janice Baskin said, “It is unfortunately scaled back right now because of this crazy virus, but we are at least planning right now to do two adult classes every month. It would be like an evening class called Wine and Design, where we’d have different artists in every month. They might be doing painting, or they might be doing jewelry making.”
“If it’s in our little classes, it would be limited probably to about six people. If we get more than that, we could possibly go into our Lusty Gallery, where we can go and social distance better,” she said.
“We are also going to try to do two classes in the evening for kids. We’ll get different artists in. We had a professional photographer, and we’ve gotten some cameras here they can actually use. She’ll come in and teach a class for the kids. We’ll keep it kind of small with about six people. That works better,” Baskin said.
The executive director said there are also plans to hold a daytime class once a month “for our senior citizens, or anybody who’s at home during the day with different artists each month.”
“It could go from painting to watercolor to acrylic to making jewelry. We are even trying to also offer a preschool class called ‘Mom and Me’ during the day. We’re not limiting it to moms; it could be dads, granddads or whoever,” Basking said.
Currently, the OCFAC hosts a couples’ dance class every Friday.
“It’s not limited just to couples, but it’s Western-style dancing. That is in the Lusty Gallery, where they’re able to space out. We check temperatures, we wear masks and we have hand sanitizer. We even have our line dancers who are on Thursday evening. They are doing the same thing,” Baskin said.
She added, “We’re excited. It’s scaled back a little due to this virus, but we are still trying to get together and do some creative things. I really feel like that helps our mental health. Right now it’s just a very stressful time.
“There’s a possibility that we may can do some online things, too, if we have to. But, if possible, we’re going to try to get people back in, just doing it carefully with masks, social distancing and all the precautions.”
Lunch in the Terrace Garden has been put on hold, but there are plans to resume it when warmer weather returns, Baskin said.
“We’re just kind of holding off on it, but it’s still there. We’re just kind of going to watch things every month and look at the precautions and use precautions from the CDC. The South Carolina Arts Commission is also a good source for us in trying to figure out how to do this safely,” she said, noting that the arts center board meets once a month.
In the meantime, Baskin said the OCFAC hopes to partner with Marshall Elementary art teacher Lisa Jenkins for participation in the school’s Zoom Family Fun Night held once a month.
“We could even like take some supplies over there. They could pick up their supplies at their school, but then our artists or instructors could go in their Family Fun Zoom Night (for instruction). So we’re planning to do that for March. We’re excited about that too,” she said.
‘We have enormous potential’
Glover was the driving force behind the construction of a new OCFAC website with the help of web designer Thomas Brunt of St. Matthews.
She snagged a $2,900 grant from the Central Carolina Community Foundation to create it.
“It was my hope that in order for the website to be more engaging, reach more people and be a better brand and represent the brand of the arts center, we needed a completely new website. The one we had wasn’t sufficient, it was dated and we felt that in order to be in line with the renovations and refurbishments, we needed a new website,” Glover said.
“Thomas Brunt had been maintaining the website before the arts center closed. I reached out to him and asked him if he would present us with a proposal for building a new site.
“I told him we really needed one that had the state-of-the-art analytics that would help us know who was visiting, where they went, how often they visited the website, what they were most interested in, the sort of thing a good website does. He had that capability to do that,” she said.
Brunt said, “The center seems to have a fresh new direction and sense of purpose. The old website no longer reflected the approach the arts center staff and board have decided to take.”
“I want the site to be an information resource for the county. I want it to be very easy for the Center to produce and promote new events, and I want it to be completely simple for the public to register for and/or buy tickets for new events. I also want it to be very easy for patrons to support the center,” he said.
Glover said the website will help fulfill OCFAC’s mission to serve all Orangeburg County citizens.
The website includes the history and mission of the arts center, but also includes a news and events section, where users can explore activities available at the arts center, along with a community section, where users can learn more about prominent features and individuals from communities within the county.
“I researched the various communities. There are 14 listed. Finding out about our community was something that I thoroughly enjoyed. World famous people have come out of Orangeburg County. People who have distinguished themselves in all professional fields have come out of Orangeburg County. We have a unique history here,” Glover said.
She also developed a “Meet Our Artists” section to introduce users to local artists.
“We have a substantial community of artists, part of it being because we have two prominent universities with well-known art departments. We’ve had artists who’ve graduated from them and gone on to make a name for themselves.
“The Orangeburg area has attracted other artists as well. I felt that the arts center should be a collective for them as well and be a resource for the artists and the exhibits that were taking place before the arts center was closed,” Glover said.
Baskin said, “What’s really nice about having the website up is individuals can go right on there and sign up for courses online with PayPal or whatever. They don’t necessarily have to call or come in and bring a check. So that’s really good; they can do everything online and then just come to the class.”
Glover said the future of the center is bright.
“I think we have enormous potential. I think we’re on the move. Before we closed, the downstairs lobby area was devoted to art from the schools. We want to continue to do that…. I really hope that we become well known as a welcoming center, especially for our young people.
“I’m hoping that by highlighting these various communities that they’re realizing that they are a part of the arts center. We appreciate them and value their contributions not only in the arts, but in the traditions that they maintain,” she said.
Glover added, “We very much hope to grow the membership. We also hope that the website makes the case for the people supporting the arts center and that they realize that we can do very valuable work in uplifting the arts and our community.”
The arts center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. More information about the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center and how to become a member can be found at orangeburgarts.org or by calling 803-536-4074.
