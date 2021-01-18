Continue Dr. King’s legacy, mayor says: Gainey: ‘Don’t give up, and don’t give in’

“This problem of racism may not go away in our day and time. But I want to tell you, in the midst of the crisis, in the midst of this pandemic of racism, God is going to do a shift in the atmosphere that’s going to allow people to have hope in times like these,” Gainey said.

“Stay on the high moral ground, and we will win. Love yourself, and we will win. Love your neighbor, and we will win. Love everybody, and we will win. Don’t give up, and don’t give in,” Gainey said.

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt encouraged the community to continue the work of King.

“John Brown, Harriett Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Fannie Lou Hamer and Congressman John Lewis died so that Rosa Parks could sit. Rosa Parks sat so that Martin Luther King, and Medgar Evers and the NAACP members could march. Martin, Medgar and NAACP members marched so that Jesse Jackson could run. Jesse Jackson ran so that President Barack Obama could become president. He was elected president of the United States of America so that Steve Benjamin could become mayor of Columbia, South Carolina; so that Bishop Michael C. Butler could become the mayor of our great city of Orangeburg, South Carolina,” Keitt said.

“We must continue to strive for dignity and respect,” Keitt said.

