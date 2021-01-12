Consultant: Move ahead on plans for S.C. State

“I just think that we need to take a little bit of time to introduce them to the forms, make sure that they understand the process and see it rather than just hearing about it,” she said, suggesting that a “15-minute overview” of the process could be made at the board’s March meeting.

Jenkins said, “The process allows for each board member to have input into the evaluation. So you wouldn’t be voting on anything … that you hadn’t had a chance to voice your opinion on.”

New board members include Douglas Gantt, Jameel Allen Sr., Louvetta Dicks, Ronald Friday and Dr. Macie P. Smith, all of whom were present during the Jan. 11 meeting.

In other business, the board updated a few of its bylaws.

The changes dealt the duties of the board and included the deletion of sections dealing with trustees’ responsibility for soliciting resources, advocating for the university and reviewing admission policies.

It was explained that the audit risk and management and legal committee felt that the changes were necessary because those statements were already included elsewhere in the bylaws.