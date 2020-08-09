Connor honored with S.C. Senate commendation

FORT JACKSON – Col. William Mellard “Bill” Connor V of Charleston was honored with a S.C. Senate commendation following a panel discussion by members of the SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) expedition having just completed a portion of the Palmetto Trail at Fort Jackson recently.
The award presentation, made by S.C. Floodwater Commission chairman Tom Mullikin, was attended by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and famed Bassmaster Classic Champion Davy Hite among others.
The Senate award made on the motion of S.C. Sen. Thomas Alexander “congratulates and commends” Connor for his “service both as chair of the National Security Task Force, South Carolina Floodwater Commission, and as the S.C. Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (Title 10), U.S. ARMY NORTH.”
Further, “This honor is indicative of your years of distinguished military service, as well as your leadership in defense of our state and nation against threats whether from natural or man-made disasters as well as armed enemies of the United States.”
Connor, who regularly writes for The Times & Democrat, is a decorated U.S. Army Infantry officer who has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. He was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He is graduate of The Citadel and the USC School of Law; and he is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Army War College. As the Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer for S.C., Connor is the senior representative of U.S. ARMY NORTH for the Palmetto State.
Led by Mullikin – who in addition to chairing the S.C. Floodwater Commission is the recently retired commanding general of the S.C. State Guard – the SC7 Expedition is a month-long, 500-mile exploratory venture which began in Oconee County on July 1 and will conclude with a “finish-line celebration” in Charleston, July 30.
