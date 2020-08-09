Connor honored with S.C. Senate commendation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT JACKSON – Col. William Mellard “Bill” Connor V of Charleston was honored with a S.C. Senate commendation following a panel discussion by members of the SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) expedition having just completed a portion of the Palmetto Trail at Fort Jackson recently.

The award presentation, made by S.C. Floodwater Commission chairman Tom Mullikin, was attended by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and famed Bassmaster Classic Champion Davy Hite among others.

The Senate award made on the motion of S.C. Sen. Thomas Alexander “congratulates and commends” Connor for his “service both as chair of the National Security Task Force, South Carolina Floodwater Commission, and as the S.C. Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (Title 10), U.S. ARMY NORTH.”

Further, “This honor is indicative of your years of distinguished military service, as well as your leadership in defense of our state and nation against threats whether from natural or man-made disasters as well as armed enemies of the United States.”