Connor elected to Citadel Board of Visitors

CHARLESTON – Col. William Mellard “Bill” Connor V, an Orangeburg attorney and formerly deployed U.S. Army Infantry officer currently serving in the Army Reserve, was elected recently to The Citadel’s Board of Visitors. His term begins July 1, 2021, and runs for six years.

"I want to start by giving my thanks and glory to God,” Connor said “My prayer is for Him to guide me in my decisions on the board guiding The Citadel. I want to also thank my friends and family for their unwavering support during this campaign. And I want to recognize and thank my opponents in this race – U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Mike Regner and business executive Rod Moseley – for a spirited and collegial campaign for the future of our school. I welcome their advice while I serve on the board.”

Connor added, “To all Citadel graduates, I commit myself to the good of our alma mater and will always welcome your suggestions. God bless The Citadel and Go Dogs!”

Responsible for directing and supervising the historic South Carolina military college, the Board of Visitors is composed of 11 graduates of The Citadel. Of those 11 members, seven are elected by the S.C. General Assembly. Three members are elected by The Citadel Alumni Association (formerly the Association of Citadel Men). And one member is appointed by the S.C. governor.