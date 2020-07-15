Connelly wins in Branchville, Wise wins in Bamberg
Connelly wins in Branchville, Wise wins in Bamberg

Tommy Connelly won a seat on Branchville Town Council in Tuesday’s special election.

Connelly received 48 votes and opponent Glenn Miller Sr. received 47.

There will be no recount or runoff because municipal elections operate on plurality – the candidate getting the most votes wins, said Aurora Smalls, Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office director.

“When they say every vote matters, every vote counts … especially in municipal elections,” Smalls said.

The election was to fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

Wade Wise won the election for seat 5 on Bamberg City Council. Wise received 52 votes, or 100% of the ballots cast. He was the only candidate to file for the position.

Both elections had been postponed because of the coronavirus.

