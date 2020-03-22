Connelly running for Bamberg County clerk of court

Quinlyn Connelly has formally filed for the office of Bamberg County clerk of court.

Connelly has been employed as a paralegal with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office for the past five years. Prior to being hired by the solicitor’s office, she was employed by the Bamberg County Clerk of Court’s office as the deputy clerk for common pleas and general session courts.

“While working for the clerk’s office, I not only gained experience in all departments and how the office and the court system operate in Bamberg, I also gained hands-on knowledge working with other clerks’ offices and how other counties perform day to day operations” Connelly said.

“My time spent working at the clerk’s office as well as my time at the solicitor’s office has helped solidify a good working relationship with Judges, law enforcement and law offices both here in Bamberg County and surrounding areas. This is extremely important for not only the criminal, but also the civil and family court process to work seamlessly and efficiently.”

