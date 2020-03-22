Connelly running for Bamberg County clerk of court

Quinlyn Connelly has formally filed for the office of Bamberg County clerk of court.
Connelly has been employed as a paralegal with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office for the past five years. Prior to being hired by the solicitor’s office, she was employed by the Bamberg County Clerk of Court’s office as the deputy clerk for common pleas and general session courts.
“While working for the clerk’s office, I not only gained experience in all departments and how the office and the court system operate in Bamberg, I also gained hands-on knowledge working with other clerks’ offices and how other counties perform day to day operations” Connelly said.
“My time spent working at the clerk’s office as well as my time at the solicitor’s office has helped solidify a good working relationship with Judges, law enforcement and law offices both here in Bamberg County and surrounding areas. This is extremely important for not only the criminal, but also the civil and family court process to work seamlessly and efficiently.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Previously working for the Honorable James B. ‘Pedie’ Hiers afforded me the opportunity to learn from the precedent in which he has established for the county and the constituents he serves. While these are big shoes to fill, I know that with the support of Bamberg County, I will work hard to ensure a smooth transition if elected.”
“I feel confident that I can continue his legacy while modernizing the clerk of court’s office,” Connelly said. “While modernizing the clerk’s office and the courthouse itself is very important, it is even more important that Bamberg maintain its unique small town charm. The interactions and relationships that have been developed are cherished and need to be maintained.”
Connelly is a 2001 graduate of Barnwell High School and earned a degree from University of South Carolina in 2011. She is married to Jamie Connelly and they reside in Ehrhardt with their two children.