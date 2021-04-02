Congressman Clyburn announces rural mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Mobile unit locations in Hampton, Allendale, and Bamberg counties

COLUMBIA -- U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced eight mass vaccination sites in three rural counties. The vaccines sites in Hampton, Allendale and Bamberg counties are free and open to anyone 18 years or older. No appointment is necessary, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled.

“It is my hope that every American will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus,” said Clyburn. “I am pleased that many of these vaccination sites will be utilizing mobile vaccine clinics. Rural communities and communities of color have been disproportionally affected by the current public health crisis. That is why I have been vocal in my support of mobile sites for testing and vaccination. Many of these communities also lack access to reliable internet service, which is why we have chosen not to require appointments for these sites. These mobile sites allow us to reach our most vulnerable communities, which improves health outcomes and get those hit hardest by this virus back on track.”