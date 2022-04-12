Congressman at Claflin for Fireside Chat; location is Ministers' Hall

California Congressman Ro Khanna is participating in a Fireside Chat with Dr. Dwaun Warmack, president of Claflin University, on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Claflin University in Orangeburg.

In 2018, a delegation of elected officials -- including Khanna, Congressman Jim Clyburn, and a group of Silicon Valley venture capitalists -- traveled by bus to Claflin University’s Ministers' Hall to learn how historically Black colleges (HBCUs) are preparing students to become the next generation of entrepreneurs and technology professionals.

The trip was part of the “Comeback Cities Tour South,” which visited cities throughout the region and HBCU campuses in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Khanna’s Claflin experience was the catalyst for a five-year partnership between Claflin and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

The partnership represents $1.2 million in educational and financial investments.

“I saw Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn’s passion for this firsthand when he took me on a tour of his congressional district. Together we toured Claflin University," Khanna said. “I’m so proud to see Zoom announce a $1.2 million partnership over the next five years with Claflin. This is not just a one-time donation from Zoom; they will provide paid internships, scholarships, and real-world experience for students at Claflin. We need structural change and Zoom's partnership is the model of a substantive partnership that others should follow.”

The 6 p.m. Tuesday event is open to the public and now will be held in Ministers’ Hall (on the campus of Claflin University).

