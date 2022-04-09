Congressional candidate to open local office

A Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District plans to open up his campaign headquarters in Orangeburg.
Duke Buckner will celebrate the grand opening of his campaign office at 1086 Russell Street at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Light refreshments will be provided.
The attorney, a Walterboro native, ran an unsuccessful primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.
Others running for the 6th Congressional District seat are:
• Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat
• Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat
• Michael Addison, a Democrat
• A. Sonia Morris, a Republican