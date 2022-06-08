 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congratulations Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders! Collectible poster in Wednesday T&D

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders are the 2022 Class A Softball State Champions. A collectible poster is inside Wednesday's print edition of The Times and Democrat.

B-E Lady Raiders cropped
Sweet sixteen: Offensive outburst leads B-E to title
IN PHOTOS: Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders win Class A softball title
