Congaree National Park seeks public comment on proposed fees

HOPKINS – Congaree National Park is seeking public comment on proposed changes to the park’s Recreation Fee Program. The following expanded amenity fees are being proposed:

• Picnic shelter reservations ($25 for up to 4 hours, or $50 per day). This expanded amenity fee will allow visitors to reserve the picnic shelter, which is located outside the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and contains grills and picnic tables. The picnic shelter will remain available for free on a first-come-first-served basis when the shelter is not reserved.

• Wilderness Canoe Tours ($70 per person; $35 for Access Pass and Senior Pass holders). This expanded amenity fee will allow the park to fund critical projects and programs that will improve the visitor experience at Congaree National Park. A limited number of free canoe experiences will continue to be offered throughout the year and visitors are always welcome to enjoy the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail and other waterways in the park for free when they bring their own equipment.