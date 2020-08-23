Congaree National Park receives Women in Parks grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOPKINS – The National Park Foundation (NPF) announced more than 20 inaugural grants through its Women in Parks initiative, a program commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment (which prohibited states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex) and recognizing the many sacrifices and contributions to the U.S. made by all women.

These grants will fund projects highlighting women’s stories at national parks across the country. At Congaree National Park, the grant will support an all-women field crew to assist in upland forest restoration work.

For three weeks next spring, the all-women field crew, ages 18-35, will be working directly with Theresa Yednock, biological technician at Congaree NP. Over the last two decades, Yednock has worked tirelessly to help the park restore the upland longleaf pine ecosystem. She has also been a wildland firefighter and helped coordinate prescribed burns to promote longleaf regeneration. Yednock and the crew will be continuing these ongoing efforts. The field crew will also have mentoring sessions with several of the women employees at the park who have made a career in working with the National Park Service, including park superintendent K. Lynn Berry.