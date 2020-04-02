Congaree National Park modifying operations to implement local health guidance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HOPKINS – Congaree National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Governor of South Carolina. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective 8:00 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020 Congaree National Park will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/cong and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Congaree National Park, including:

• Live and pre-recorded Ranger Programs, interactive activities for children and adults, and special virtual events via the park’s social media channels;

• Rangers are available seven days a week to answer questions about the park (email: cong_information@nps.gov).

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.