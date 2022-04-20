Congaree National Park conducting prescribed burn Friday

HOPKINS – Park rangers from Congaree National Park, along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission, will be conducting a prescribed burn on Friday, April 22, weather and conditions permitting.

The fire will be conducted in the Harry Hampton East and Red-Cockaded Woodpecker (RCW) Units along the northern boundary of the park and will encompass approximately 500 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire management plan.

Precautions have been taken to minimize impacts to park visitors and park neighbors. The Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds will be closed to camping on Friday, April 22, and are anticipated to reopen at noon April 23.

Sections of park trails including the Longleaf, Firefly, and Bluff Trails will be closed from Friday, April 22 through Monday, April 25. Additionally, smoke may be seen for several miles and may drift over nearby roads and trails. Recreational access to other park trails and facilities will remain open.

For more information, visit the park’s website nps.gov/cong and social media channels.

