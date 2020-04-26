Congaree National Park cancels 2020 Fireflies Festival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOPKINS – Congaree National Park has canceled the 2020 Fireflies Festival, which had been scheduled for May 11-24. Superintendent K. Lynn Berry said,

“It was only after careful consideration and out of concern for the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners that we made this difficult decision. The park team enjoys introducing visitors to this awesome natural phenomenon, and we know that people love the fireflies, but safety is our number one priority. There are still uncertainties about where South Carolina will be along the ‘curve’ in mid-May, but there is a need for continued vigilance.”

Last year, the park welcomed more than 12,000 visitors to the fireflies event, a number which would make adhering to social distancing guidelines impossible this year. The park also lost valuable planning time in March and April, which are the key preparation months for this massive effort. Their ability to recruit and train over 100 volunteers, collaborate with partners and bring in additional staffing resources have been severely limited.