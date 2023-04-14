The South Carolina State University Alumni Band Association will sponsor “An Evening with Charlton Singleton & Contemporary Flow” on Friday, May 19, at The Medallion Conference Center in Columbia.

This is a formal event, and proceeds will support the South Carolina State University band programs.

To purchase tickets, visit the SCSUABA website at www.scsualumnibandassociation.com. The Medallion Conference Center is at 7309 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

A two-time Grammy winner, Singleton is a graduate of S.C. State, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music performance in 1994.

Along with Singleton on trumpet and vocals, the Contemporary Flow ensemble will feature Quiana Parler, vocals; Demetrius Doctor, keyboards/vocal; Greg Loney, guitar; LaVonta Green Sr., bass/vocals and James "JT" Rollerson, drums.

Singleton is a founding member of Ranky Tanky.

In 2019, Ranky Tanky’s “Good Time,” won the Grammy Award for “Best Regional Roots Album.” In 2022, the band’s live recorded set at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival won the Grammy Award in the same category.

For more information about the concert and the Alumni Band Association, visit the SCSUABA website at www.scsualumnibandassociation.com and follow SCSUABA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.