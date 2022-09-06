Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County to hold open forum Sept. 6

EHRHARDT – The Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County will host an open forum for elected officials and their challengers in the November general election, along with several department heads from county government, to share information on creating what the group chairperson hopes will be positive change in the county.

The forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the auditorium located behind the Ehrhardt Town Hall at 13704 Broxton Bridge Road.

“As the chairperson of the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County, I hope that citizens and elected officials together can open effective dialogue to make positive changes in the county,” CCBC Chairperson Jessica Hutto said.

“There is absolutely a lack of transparency within the county government, and we hope to bridge that gap. The conversation starts with mutual respect and open-ended questions. I hope the venue is absolutely packed with citizens with ideas, suggestions and concerns so the CCBC can take notes on what matters to everyone,” she said.

The forum will be moderated by U.S. Air Force Colonel (Ret.) William Oden. Oden, who serves on the South Carolina State University trustee board, retired after 23 years of service.

Hutto said candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election are among those invited.

“I’ve invited them to come just so they can hear the citizens’ concerns. It is a bipartisan event. It is not pushing for either candidate either way. It’s just so that everybody can be in attendance,” Hutto said.

She noted that “anyone who has the ability to make decisions for citizens of the county” was basically invited to hear citizen concerns.

“It is not a situation where anyone is specifically asked to make a speech or opening remarks or anything like that. It’s more of a roundtable discussion,” Hutto said.

She continued, “If anybody is unable to attend, but would like to send their comments and suggestions ahead of time, they’re welcome to send them.”

Individuals can email their questions and/or concerns to concernedcitizensbc@gmail.com. More information about the forum can also be obtained by emailing the nonprofit group, who can also be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concernedcitizensofbambegcounty.