Computers instead of canvas: Student art goes digital during pandemic

Computers instead of canvas became the medium students used to display their artistic creativity during the time of COVID.

Instead of remote learning stifling imaginations, it resulted in ingenious and experimental works of arts, some currently on display at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center in Orangeburg. Six of the pieces are by students at Bethune-Bowman Middle High School.

One remote assignment given by art instructor Paul Abrahamsen resulted in drawings from studied proportion and placement of facial features. Student artist and senior Juan Flores-Martinez produced a self-portrait, with the faint lines he used for placement being included in his piece.

Another assignment, the study of symmetry, shapes and shading, resulted in more innovative works, which impressed Abrahamsen, known to his young artists as Mr. A. He admired their work ethic, especially because they were learning remotely.

“These are all first-semester students and what I do know about them is that they were very talented, caught on to the requirements of the assignments and turned their work in on time and did well on all their assignments.”