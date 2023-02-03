A group of Orangeburg County School District students came together on Monday to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The fourth- and fifth-graders gathered at Mount Zion Baptist Church for the district’s MLK oratory competition to speak on the theme, “Celebrating the Impact of our Youth.”

"These students are phenomenal,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

“I’ve got to say, they can take you through every emotion: excitement, joy, tears. It is moving to know that we have a set of talented students here that are able to stand up in front of large audiences, speak their passion and make sure that their voices are heard not just verbally, but they emotionally show their presence,” he said.

Fourteen children gave speeches to motivate and inspire changes that they want to see in their schools and daily lives.

The winner was Jaiden Seawright, a fifth-grader at Sheridan Elementary. He is an honor roll student who plays basketball for his school. When he gets to middle school, he wants to run track and play football.

“I would like to thank my dad, my mom, my family and Miss Yarborough for getting me to this point right now, and helping me win,” Seawright said.

Neshel Mantle, a fourth-grader from Elloree Elementary School, placed second and Ava Ferguson, a fifth-grader at St. James-Gaillard Elementary, brought home the third-place prize.

The winners were determined by a score tally given by the judges.

Each contestant received a certificate of participation, a trophy and a gift certificate. A check for $500 was given for first place, $300 for second and $150 for third. Contest winners will also deliver inspirational messages as part of the back-to-school celebrations for the coming year. And all participants will host a segment on “Fostering OCSD with Dr. Foster!”

Other participants were:

• Areyana Lewis, Bethune-Bowman Elementary (4th)

• Teagan Allen, Holly Hill Elementary (5th)

• Azaria Williams, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary (5th)

• Ty’Rae Clark, Vance-Providence Elementary (5th)

• Bryson Cummings, Mellichamp Elementary (5th)

• Jackson Jett, Lockett Elementary (5th)

• Anaria Golson, Dover Elementary (4th)

• Jakariah King-Bari, Edisto Elementary (4th)

• Raybon Patrick, Marshall Elementary (4th)

• Lauryn Miller, Whittaker Elementary (5th)

• Chelsie Ramos, Brookdale Elementary (5th)

OCSD Director of Student Services Hayward Jean said the event showed “true community.”

“Community is a common unity. Our common unity is that we believe that our children can do anything that’s positive and powerful, that our children have the ability to share words that could shake up a community,” he said.

“Our community is in need of a positive shaking and tonight was a step in the right direction of shaking the community in a right direction,” Jean said.

All 14 participating children received standing ovations from the crowd before and after their performances.

Foster and Jean said that the occasion was bigger than an event and it spoke volumes about the parents in attendance.

“We have to make this not just a moment, but a movement. We have to be intentional about asking our children how they feel about the education that we give them, about the world that they live in, and start training their minds to be solution oriented,” Jean said.

“Tonight, we heard phenomenal solutions that I don't want us to hear as just entertainment, but as a form of empowerment needed to transform our communities," Jean said.

Foster said, “I'm so grateful that parents have given us so many wonderful students to work with. They trust us with their most prized possessions.

“We are thankful that our parents know that we love them. We’re going to pour into the kids to make sure that not only they become better but they make us better as well.”