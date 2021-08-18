Company plans hundreds of homes in Orangeburg

M&P Land LLC announced Wednesday it will develop hundreds of new homes in the Orangeburg area.

One project consists of 48 townhomes on M&P Land's Project SIXO-1. This site includes 50 acres adjacent to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on St. Matthews Road.

In conjunction with Gateway One Development, the second project will feature 177 single-family homes on a 60-acre tract of land on Bruin Parkway and will be named The Park at Wilkinson.

“The County is excited to see housing come into our area, especially as we see new industries and businesses coming to our area. We will have the space to continue to grow and thrive in our county,” County Administrator Harold Young said.

D.R. Horton, a national house builder since 1978, will be building both the townhomes and single-family homes.

Gateway One Development will be undertaking the groundworks.

“I have been working closely with D.R. Horton in Columbia for the past 18 months to secure their support for developing new homes in Orangeburg County,” said Andrew Silver, president of M&P Land, LLC.