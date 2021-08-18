Company plans hundreds of homes in Orangeburg

M&P Land LLC announced Wednesday it will develop hundreds of new homes in the Orangeburg area.
One project consists of 48 townhomes on M&P Land's Project SIXO-1. This site includes 50 acres adjacent to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on St. Matthews Road.
In conjunction with Gateway One Development, the second project will feature 177 single-family homes on a 60-acre tract of land on Bruin Parkway and will be named The Park at Wilkinson.
“The County is excited to see housing come into our area, especially as we see new industries and businesses coming to our area. We will have the space to continue to grow and thrive in our county,” County Administrator Harold Young said.
D.R. Horton, a national house builder since 1978, will be building both the townhomes and single-family homes.
Gateway One Development will be undertaking the groundworks.
“I have been working closely with D.R. Horton in Columbia for the past 18 months to secure their support for developing new homes in Orangeburg County,” said Andrew Silver, president of M&P Land, LLC.
He said, “M&P Land would like to thank the continued support of the McLean family, D.R. Horton, Orangeburg County, Gateway One Development and the M&P Land professional team. It's another great day in Orangeburg!"
Phil Bradley, land acquisition manager for D.R. Horton Homes, said, “D.R. Horton is excited about the opportunity to partner with M&P Land and Gateway One Development to break into this market and provide new homes for this growing community.”
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said “I am thrilled with the proposed development of 177 homes on Bruin Parkway and another 48 townhomes on the SIXO-1 site. It's great to see these much-needed units added to the housing market in Orangeburg County. Thanks to M&P Land for their role in negotiating the deal to make the vision a reality. I'm extremely pleased that D.R. Horton has stepped up and will build these two housing developments.”
Ken Middleton, Chairman, One Orangeburg County Initiative, said, “This announcement is an additional testament to the love that Andrew Silver has for Orangeburg County and the people who live here.
“His commitment has been unwavering, his results have been impressive and his efforts will impact our community for generations to come.”