Company bringing 19 jobs to Bamberg County

Arnett Engineered Solutions, LLC, a pump and valve manufacturer and provider, announced Tuesday that it plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The company plans to invest $2.5 million and create 19 new jobs.

“Arnett Engineered Solutions is thrilled to be growing our operations and purchasing the beautiful facility at 61 Innovation Drive in Bamberg, South Carolina. We look forward to joining the Bamberg community to work with and serve its greatest asset: wonderful people. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to the team at SouthernCarolina Alliance for their assistance with a seamless transition into the area.” Arnett Engineered Solutions Director of Operations Emilyn Gjertsen said.

The $2.5 million will be the purchase of the building.

Established in 2013, Arnett designs, manufactures and distributes valves and pumps for a large portfolio of companies in various industries.

Located at 61 Innovation Drive, Arnett’s new facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand.

“We celebrate Arnett establishing operations in Bamberg County and creating 19 new jobs in our state. We look forward to the impact this great company will have in the community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.