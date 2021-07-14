 Skip to main content
Community wellness fair coming July 17
Community wellness fair coming July 17

Health fair at fairgrounds

The free Day of Hope community health and wellness fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

Palmetto Place and state Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter are sponsoring the free Day of Hope community health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

Featuring:

  • Back-to-school Pfizer vaccine clinic
  • Adult community vaccine clinic
  • Community vendors
  • Free barbecue and drinks by Marksman Hunting Club
  • Prize giveaways every hour
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Music
  • Affordable Care Act signup from American Eagle Insurance
  • Child ID from New York Life
  • REAL ID driver’s license or identification card from S.C. DMV CARES mobile office
  • Blood drive by the Regional Medical Center Blood Assurance program
  • Orangeburg County Kids Trailer
  • S.C. Highway Patrol rollover simulator along with handouts for kids
  • Breast education with appearance by the RMC Mammography Unit
  • Support from the S.C. National Guard
  • S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension mobile unit and health activities
  • Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center
  • Food preparation by Diamond Star Catering
  • OCAB Community Action Agency Inc.’s Energy Department, Head Start/Early Head Start and Senior Companion, along with human resources with job opportunities
  • Special appearances by Lifenet Aircraft, the Walterboro Corvette Group and others
