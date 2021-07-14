Community wellness fair coming July 17

Palmetto Place and state Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter are sponsoring the free Day of Hope community health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.
Featuring:
- Back-to-school Pfizer vaccine clinic
- Adult community vaccine clinic
- Community vendors
- Free barbecue and drinks by Marksman Hunting Club
- Prize giveaways every hour
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Music
- Affordable Care Act signup from American Eagle Insurance
- Child ID from New York Life
- REAL ID driver’s license or identification card from S.C. DMV CARES mobile office
- Blood drive by the Regional Medical Center Blood Assurance program
- Orangeburg County Kids Trailer
- S.C. Highway Patrol rollover simulator along with handouts for kids
- Breast education with appearance by the RMC Mammography Unit
- Support from the S.C. National Guard
- S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension mobile unit and health activities
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center
- Food preparation by Diamond Star Catering
- OCAB Community Action Agency Inc.’s Energy Department, Head Start/Early Head Start and Senior Companion, along with human resources with job opportunities
- Special appearances by Lifenet Aircraft, the Walterboro Corvette Group and others