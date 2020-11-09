Community supports mother during vigil; investigation continues into teen’s death

On Oct. 5, a mother's heart was shattered.

That was the day Roshika Oliver received the news her 14-year-old son Tyler Benjamin was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of their Tee Vee Road home in Santee.

The past month has been difficult for Oliver as she continues to wait for answers in the death of her son.

"I need closure," Oliver said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and has informed Oliver that they have a “pretty strong lead” and that they are “getting to the bottom of things.”

"I am pleased (with the investigation), but it has been a month," Oliver said. "I am getting kind of anxious. I want them to take their time, but I want them to get to the bottom of it."

For Oliver, the death of her son has prompted an outpouring of community support.

In an effort to keep her son's memory alive, Oliver hosted a vigil and dirt bike ride Saturday afternoon. Benjamin loved riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers.

More than 50 people came out for the vigil, Oliver said.

"It was great," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}