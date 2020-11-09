Community supports mother during vigil; investigation continues into teen’s death

On Oct. 5, a mother's heart was shattered.
That was the day Roshika Oliver received the news her 14-year-old son Tyler Benjamin was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of their Tee Vee Road home in Santee.
The past month has been difficult for Oliver as she continues to wait for answers in the death of her son.
"I need closure," Oliver said.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and has informed Oliver that they have a “pretty strong lead” and that they are “getting to the bottom of things.”
"I am pleased (with the investigation), but it has been a month," Oliver said. "I am getting kind of anxious. I want them to take their time, but I want them to get to the bottom of it."
For Oliver, the death of her son has prompted an outpouring of community support.
In an effort to keep her son's memory alive, Oliver hosted a vigil and dirt bike ride Saturday afternoon. Benjamin loved riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers.
More than 50 people came out for the vigil, Oliver said.
"It was great," she said.
The message of the vigil was a call for peace for the community and for Benjamin, she said. "As his mother, I want to get justice served. I will do something every month on the 5th until justice is served."
Oliver expressed her appreciation to those who gathered for the vigil.
"I want to tell them thank you for your love and your support and coming to the event," she said. "It meant a lot to me and my family."
Oliver also has a message for the community.
"I told them to stay focused and to keep their head up high because you never know when your life will be cut off," she said. "I told them to pretty much enjoy life."
The candlelight vigil included motivational speakers as well as Oliver sharing with those gathered about Benjamin and how she raised her family.
"He was a motivator," Oliver said.
Benjamin loved school and was a lovable person.
He was described as mature beyond his years and an “old soul” who loved going to church and breeding dogs.
Benjamin was an eighth-grader at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.
The vigil included prayer and biblical instruction on living. Candles were lit and songs were sung before lanterns were released into the sky.
"It was real nice," Oliver said.
If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
