Community service still sorority’s priority

Members of the Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., as well as all chapters, are committed to supporting the execution of the sorority’s mission; however, considering the circumstances of COVID-19, members must continue to remain mindful of their activities and the potential adverse impact on local communities. Many of the chapter’s programmatic thrusts are now being held virtually or via minimum contact with individuals and/or organizations who are recipients of the chapter’s community service projects.
The service areas or communities served by the Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. are Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. This sorority year, members of the chapter have had to modify many of their projects; however, believing that community service is the sorority’s number one priority, the chapter did not terminate many of its annual projects. All the chapter’s Fall & Winter Community Service Projects, including the Annual Back To School Supply Drive & Distribution, Women’s Wellness & Breast Cancer Luncheon, annual Thanksgiving Baskets Donation, and the annual Veterans Hospital Donation were affected by COVID-19.
Projects completed include:
Annual Back To School Supply Drive: Annually, members of the chapter meet at a retail store in one of the service areas and solicit school supplies or funds to purchase school supplies. This sorority year, members of the chapter donated funds that were used to purchase supplies that were donated to the City of Barnwell Back To School Supply Drive and Harrison Helps that donated school supplies to students in Williston and Cope, South Carolina.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: During the month of September, members of the Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated continued to support the on-going efforts of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with online fundraising. Each year, members of the local chapter have raised considerable amounts of money for the hospital by setting up information tables, sponsoring in-person fundraising events, and participating in the annual St. Jude Walk/Run Event held in Summerville. This year, due to the guidelines associated with COVID-19, the sorority’s national body did not allow members to participate in these types of activities. Nevertheless, members of the local chapter remained committed to raising funds for this cause raised and donated $635 to the hospital. Also, because of COVID-19 guidelines, the annual St. Jude Walk/Run Event did not take place this year.
Women’s Wellness & Breast Cancer Luncheon: Continuing its partnership with the Nu Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Bamberg Chapter of the Best Chance Network, members of Sigma Gamma Rho and their partners were unable to present the annual luncheon that shared information about women’s health and recognized and honored breast cancer survivors. This year, the three organizations presented a virtual program that allowed many activities including the recognition of survivors, a testimony by a breast cancer survivor and, information about COVID-19 was shared by an employee of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to be held. A $500 donation was presented to the Mabry Cancer Center in Orangeburg, SC. The staff of the Mabry Cancer Center pride themselves in delivering patient-centered care for all its patients, irrespective of their financial condition, and this donation will allow members of the center’s staff to continue this service to its general oncology population who demonstrate the need for resources, like, copayment, chemotherapy drugs, housing, rides, temporary housing or other needs, while on treatment.
12 Days of Service: The 12-Days of Service is a new programmatic thrust for the chapter this year. Nov. 1 – 12, 2020, members of the chapter initiated the celebration of the sorority’s Founders Month, with individual members providing some form of community service. This project concluded on Nov. 12, the sorority’s Founders’ Day. Services included Virtual Story Telling, Honoring (RHOYAL-Resilient, Humble, Optimistic, Yielding to God, Able, Leader) Women by presenting them with gifts and flowers, donating lunch to a local church’s Wednesday Bible study, delivering fresh vegetables to a senior neighbor, donating lunch to teachers at an Aiken County school and donating Wellness supplies to seniors. While conducting this project, members followed the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Veterans Recognition & Annual Donation to Veterans Hospital: During its Virtual Founder’s Day Program held in November, members of the chapter honored and recognized women veterans. The veterans honored live in the service areas or are formal residents of the service areas. They were Dr. Brenda Hughes (Navy); Natasha Simmons-Manuel (Army); Adjoni Sanders (Marines); Laryn Alexis Harley (Air Force); Sethena Butler (Air Force); and sorority member, Antanya Edward (Army). The honorees received a commemorative military pin and certificate thanking them for their service. However, members of the chapter went beyond the walls of its service areas by donating sports bras to women veterans who are residents of the William Jenning Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia. Sherwin Baxter, an employee of the Volunteer Division of the Veterans Hospital, accepted the donation.
Thanksgiving Dinner Donations: Annually, members of the chapter donate baskets containing a turkey and all the items a family would need for its Thanksgiving dinner. Generally, the baskets were delivered to a family in each of the service areas. This year, as a substitute for the baskets, families in the four service areas were presented gift cards that were to be used to purchase the items for their dinners.
Christmas Donation: Members of the Eta Omicron Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s campaign was sponsored by the Office of the President, Student Government Association, Division of Student Affairs & Student Athletics. Local membe, Zay’Auna Beard donated on behalf of the undergraduate chapter.
Denise Long, the president of the sorority’s local chapter, Eta Gamma Sigma, wants the public to know that chapters have been encouraged to participate in and/or sponsor virtual programs and activities related to five national programs. The chapter will continue to implement community service activities safely as well as to ensure they are abiding by the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Programs and opportunities for public participation will be announced via social media, radio public service announcements and local newspapers.