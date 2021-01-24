Community service still sorority’s priority

Projects completed include:

Annual Back To School Supply Drive: Annually, members of the chapter meet at a retail store in one of the service areas and solicit school supplies or funds to purchase school supplies. This sorority year, members of the chapter donated funds that were used to purchase supplies that were donated to the City of Barnwell Back To School Supply Drive and Harrison Helps that donated school supplies to students in Williston and Cope, South Carolina.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: During the month of September, members of the Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated continued to support the on-going efforts of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with online fundraising. Each year, members of the local chapter have raised considerable amounts of money for the hospital by setting up information tables, sponsoring in-person fundraising events, and participating in the annual St. Jude Walk/Run Event held in Summerville. This year, due to the guidelines associated with COVID-19, the sorority’s national body did not allow members to participate in these types of activities. Nevertheless, members of the local chapter remained committed to raising funds for this cause raised and donated $635 to the hospital. Also, because of COVID-19 guidelines, the annual St. Jude Walk/Run Event did not take place this year.