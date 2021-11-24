Community service planned for Nov. 27

Churches in the Orangeburg area will be sharing the love of God with the community during the Thanksgiving season.

A special outdoor service is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the All-Star Bowling Plaza on Russell Street, Orangeburg.

Words of encouragement, hope and deliverance will be the focus of the service, to help the community cope with life in these unprecedented times. Christmas caroling will also highlight the service.

Sponsoring churches include: Our Father’s House, Pastors Ed and Carleen Riley; The Sheepgate Deliverance Ministry, Pastors Rudolph and Jewel Bryant Jr.; True Vine Temple, Pastors Jimmy and Barbara Patterson; Faith Tabernacle, Pastor Larry D. Palmer; and Iglesia De Dios Filadelfia-Church of Love of Columbia, Pastors Aparicio and Johana Ramirez. The public is invited to attend.

