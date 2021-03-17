Community remembers Zeus Industrial founder Frank Tourville Sr.

Business leader, entrepreneur, visionary, icon, pillar, community advocate, game-changer, philanthropist, father, husband, family man.
Zeus Industrial Products Inc. founder Frank Paul Tourville Sr. filled those roles and more during his lifetime.
Family, company, business and political leaders on Wednesday reflected on Tourville's life upon his death on Tuesday. He was 87.
"Orangeburg has lost its greatest citizen," Tourville's daughter-in-law Gail Tourville said. "Frank Sr. impacted the lives of South Carolinians at every level."
"He changed Orangeburg at its core," she said in a press release from Zeus Wednesday morning announcing Tourville's death. "He was a man that gave without concern about who got the credit and a true family man who consistently demonstrated compassion and love to everyone he met. Family was the bedrock of his life."
Tourville became a well-known visionary in the polymer extrusion industry. His company, Zeus, had humble beginnings and became one of the first businesses to provide polymer solutions for minimally invasive catheterization procedures. Zeus' products are used in the medical, aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.
Today, the company employs over 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland.
The company employs more than 500 people in Orangeburg.
"Mr. Tourville made a tremendous impact in the advancement of polymer extrusions, but more importantly, on the countless lives saved through his work in advancing medical devices and procedures," Zeus President and CEO Steve Peterson said. "He was an intelligent, driven and determined leader, overcoming many challenges to solve real-world problems over the past 60 years. We are honored to work with the Tourville family in continuing his legacy of providing solutions that enable innovation and enhance lives."
Husband, father
"There were many things I loved about my husband of 63 years, but most important was his love for people, especially his family," Pearl A. Tourville said.
Son, Douglas, echoed this sentiment.
"Pop loved being around people," he said. "His words of wisdom were instantaneous. When he answered any question, he never wavered. The answer was fast and to the point."
"Most importantly, he was always right," Douglas said. "How a farm boy from Vermont could have so much knowledge is mind-boggling. One of the things I admired about him is his ability to tell a joke no matter how serious the conversation. The joke would always be part of the subject being discussed, but it also allowed everyone to laugh even when one didn't feel like laughing."
Douglas said Tourville was the "best father anyone could have."
"He loved all of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids," Douglas said. "He loved playing golf. He came alive when he was around people. He loved to throw a party. There are and will always be so many memories. He lived life to the fullest."
"The one thing Dad and I shared is the love for baseball, more specifically the Boston Red Sox," son Jeffrey said. "He taught me values that were best said by Ted Williams: 'Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of 10 and be considered a good performer.'"
"Dad has always been a leader in our community," son Michael said. "He led with the love for family and life. If I can strive to be half the man he was, I will be more than successful, passing his legacy down from generation to generation."
In the beginning
Tourville was born Sept. 1, 1933, and grew up on a Vermont dairy farm.
As one of nine children, he worked on his family's dairy farm daily.
In his late teens, he joined the military as a combat engineer and paratrooper, serving time in Germany during the Korean War. To earn extra money, he would spit-shine boots for his fellow soldiers for 50 cents a pair.
After serving in the Korean War, Tourville took his first civilian job in 1956 with American Supertemp Wire Co. in Vermont. He worked as an extruder operator and later a company manager.
LEGENDS OF LOCAL BUSINESS: Cox, Tourville, Nance, Wannamaker are inaugural inductees for hall of fame
In 1962, he moved to Massachusetts and revamped and managed Boston Insulated Wire Co. In 1964, he served as the foreman for Trimflex, a larger operation producing insulated wire and tubing.
But Tourville was determined to start his own business in the plastics industry. He founded Zeus Industrial Products in 1966 in New Jersey.
"If they can do it, why not us?" he said. "We can do it better" became a phrase synonymous with Tourville throughout his life.
The growth of a company
Tourville bought his first extruder from Times Wire & Cable, rented an old warehouse facility in Raritan, New Jersey, and hired his first employee. Together, people and machines formed the foundation of what would become a thriving business. Tourville worked 17-hour days to get the company up and running.
By 1976, Zeus employed over 30 people and purchased the Raritan, N.J., plant.
Tourville brought his company to Orangeburg in 1981 as it became clear that it would outgrow its facility in New Jersey.
Building specs were sent to a number of Sunbelt states and South Carolina was quick to respond.
The company moved into the former Enterprise Cotton Mills on Magnolia Street.
Company officials have touted early help by the Orangeburg County Development Commission in making sure all questions were addressed.
Zeus transformed the old cotton mill to suit its needs. The manufacturer laid new brick on the front of the building, rebricked and sealed other areas, added new downspouts and made other minor renovations and additions.
The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. It was renovated again in 1998.
In keeping with the family atmosphere of the company, four of Tourville's sons — Frank Jr., Jeff, Mike and Doug — participated in the growth of the company through the years. The sons helped train and supervise the operation locally. Frank Jr. died in August 2018.
The most recent company expansion came three years ago when Zeus announced a $75 million project and 350 new jobs in Calhoun County.
That expansion also included the purchase of an existing 80,000-square-foot warehouse in St. Matthews.
Since it arrived in Orangeburg, Zeus has continued to grow its business, obtaining a certification in the aerospace sector as well as expanding its polymathic analytical labs.
Today, the company employs about 1,200 in South Carolina alone.
Throughout the years, industry leaders have acknowledged Zeus for its performance in product innovation. The company has received awards from partners and customers worldwide, including Boston Scientific, Abbott and Boeing.
Other ventures
Beyond Zeus, Tourville was involved in a number of business ventures.
In 1992, the family opened Tourville Lodge at Buck Ridge Plantation for community use.
The lodge has its own Buck Ridge Plantation Catering group that frequently hosts weddings, business gatherings and fund-raising events. The food display at events is often elaborate, consisting of fine foods and wines.
In 2009, Tourville embarked on another venture when he saved the Orangeburg Country Club from closure.
Tourville formed Pin High Visions LLC and took over $1.2 million in country club debt and single-handedly rescued it from insolvency.
Tourville's efforts earned him The Times and Democrat Person of the Year award for 2009.
“It does not happen by itself,” Tourville said upon receiving the honor. "I don’t really care about any recognitions. ... I just take it as it comes.”
“I just like to enjoy myself with my friends and I like to consider all the people here at the club my friends,” he said.
The renovation of the golf course was extensive.
It was resodded, greens were expanded and bunkers were reshaped to bring back the course’s original 1961 design, which officials say had been lost over 40 to 50 years.
The golf course architect was Richard Mandell.
In addition to the golf course, the 18,000-square-foot clubhouse was expanded by 15 to 20%.
The expansion included a 760-square-foot pro shop and a 540-square-foot addition to the River Room, which includes an open-air kitchen design.
The golf course has continued to receive state and national recognition.
Earlier this week, the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel rated it among the state's top public access courses. The 2020-21 “Top 30 You Can Play” highlights South Carolina’s best among courses available to tourists and non-club members.
The OCC has been a regular member of the panel’s Best 50 Courses rankings, which rate all of the state’s 360-plus courses (public and private). In 2019-20, Orangeburg was ranked 43rd among all courses in South Carolina.
Tourville also opened up a fine-dining restaurant in Orangeburg. Four Moons earned the coveted Mobile AAA Four Diamond Award. It was one of only 16 in the state to receive the award. The restaurant eventually closed.
Widespread praise
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson praised Tourville for being person of character and a person everyone should want to recognize, celebrate and emulate.
"He is a father, an entrepreneur, a business leader and a community advocate," Robinson said. "His reputation, his humility, his personal integrity are phenomenal."
Robinson said Tourville is among those leaders who are "few and far between."
"I wish we had more entrepreneurs for future generations just like him," Robinson said. "My heart goes out to Ms. Pearl and the family. He will be greatly missed."
Robinson also pointed to Tourville's commitment to economic development in Orangeburg County, as well as his love for people.
"It goes back to understanding the person," Robinson said. "It was not about religion or color. He was supportive of all races."
"We have lost a tremendous icon and pillar of the community in Orangeburg County," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. "He has done so much for the county in terms of employment and other things. He will be truly missed."
Wright said he knew Tourville for some time and described him as a "good gentleman."
"My prayers go out to his family," Wright said.
"Mr. Tourville helped make Zeus Industrial Products Inc. one of our beloved companies here in Orangeburg," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "With the work Zeus does, his impact has reached far beyond our county, and into its advancement of medical devices."
"He was an inspirational leader in our community," Young said. "He will truly be missed by Orangeburg County, and we are thankful for the trust and love he has placed in our community."
"Frank Tourville was a wonderful fellow," Calhoun County Councilman David Summers said. "He did so much for this whole area. We just appreciated what he did for Calhoun County. He has been very benevolent to Calhoun County."
Summers said Tourville was not just a good businessman but a good person.
"I always enjoyed being in his company," Summers said. "He was just an easy person to talk to and visit with. He was a very down-to-earth person."
"I always tell people that Mr. Tourville was a game-changer for Orangeburg," said retired state Sen. John Matthews of Bowman. "I think he was the first major manufacturer that brought his plant to Orangeburg County. That was the beginning of changing Orangeburg County from an agriculturally based economy to a manufacturing economy."
Matthews cited Tourville's philanthropy as well.
"I don't think there is anybody in this county that can measure up to that," he said. "He has made a difference in our community and I will be forever grateful for his decision to come to Orangeburg and plant his roots and bring his company with him."
"We are going to miss him," Matthews said, also praising Tourville's humility.
"He did not seek the publicity," Matthews said. "He just got the job done."
"My description of Frank Tourville as the undisputed choice for The Times and Democrat’s inaugural Person of the Year in 2009 is as true today as it was then: 'The recognition is not about being the biggest newsmaker, it is about being a leader who exhibits positive actions,'" Times and Democrat Publisher Cathy Hughes said.
"Frank P. Tourville’s middle initial could have stood for 'Positive' since his positive contributions to the Orangeburg community are too numerous to list," Hughes said. "Besides his unparalleled success as a businessman whose achievements benefited thousands in the Orangeburg area, his community service and generosity led to improved quality of life in the area as a whole."
"He will be missed, but his legacy will live on," Hughes said.
Tourville's passing also received statewide notice.
“Peggy and I are saddened to learn of Mr. Tourville’s passing,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “His impact on South Carolina and her people -- through his selfless service to his community and his entrepreneurial spirit -- will be felt for generations.”
South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said Tourville's contributions to the Orangeburg community "and many lives he touched across the state underscore the possibilities of true entrepreneurship.
"He grew Zeus Industrial Products from the ground up and led the way for the company to become an industry leader around the globe, creating thousands of jobs along the way," Hitt said. "We thank Mr. Tourville for his commitment to South Carolina, and we send heartfelt condolences to his family.”
Philanthropy
Tourville made countless professional and civic contributions during his lifetime, including to many charities, community initiatives, churches, colleges and universities.
For years, Tourville gave to the RMC Foundation, which helped the hospital build the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care and the Dialysis Access Institute at the Regional Medical Center.
Tourville also gave significantly to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University.
The Student Life and Community Center learning lab at OCtech is named after Tourville.
Tourville's outreach has gone beyond Orangeburg.
Financial gifts to the Medical University of South Carolina in 2011 helped the hospital build a cardiac center, the Frank P. Tourville Sr. Arrhythmia Treatment Center. In 2017, he gave $10 million to MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
The Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion hospital opened in February 2020.
Accomplishments
Both Tourville and Zeus have been recognized over the years.
Tourville himself received over 16 industry and civic awards, including the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor.
He also received DuPont's prestigious M.I. "Whitey” Bro Lifetime Achievement Award in Fluoropolymers for his contribution as a foundational pioneer in the fluoropolymer tubing market. He was one of two people ever to receive the award.
Tourville was in the inaugural class of the Orangeburg County Business Hall of Fame in 2015.
He received a number of other awards:
1991: A key to the City of Orangeburg
1993: Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce Spirit Award
2002: Orangeburg City Council Edisto Award
2006: Orangeburg Touchdown Club Community Service Award; the South Carolina Ambassador of Economic Development for Orangeburg County; South Carolina State University: Thomas E. Miller Society inductee; the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Friends of Colleges Award; and the South Carolina Rural Entrepreneur of the Year.
Laid to rest
Tourville will lay in honor for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Buck Ridge Plantation (231 Gun Dog Trail, Neeses).
The Tourville family will receive visitors there from 4 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to proceed to Edisto Manor in their vehicles and may exit briefly to pay their respects before leaving the property.
A graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Per COVID-19 safety protocols, facemasks will be required.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association via "Remembering Frank P. Tourville, Sr." or to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic (141 Centre St., Orangeburg, SC 29115).
Family and friends are also invited to share memories of how he touched their lives by submitting them on the Zeus website at https://ourfounder.zeusinc.com/.