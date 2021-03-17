Community remembers Zeus Industrial founder Frank Tourville Sr.

Douglas said Tourville was the "best father anyone could have."

"He loved all of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids," Douglas said. "He loved playing golf. He came alive when he was around people. He loved to throw a party. There are and will always be so many memories. He lived life to the fullest."

"The one thing Dad and I shared is the love for baseball, more specifically the Boston Red Sox," son Jeffrey said. "He taught me values that were best said by Ted Williams: 'Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of 10 and be considered a good performer.'"

"Dad has always been a leader in our community," son Michael said. "He led with the love for family and life. If I can strive to be half the man he was, I will be more than successful, passing his legacy down from generation to generation."

In the beginning

Tourville was born Sept. 1, 1933, and grew up on a Vermont dairy farm.

As one of nine children, he worked on his family's dairy farm daily.