Community presses to keep library branch; Springfield civic leader seeking time to save site

Hiers said the signatures were presented to county and library officials in early August -- over a week before the library officially closed.

"They shut it before we could do anything," Hiers said, noting repeated efforts to reach library and county officials had and have proven futile. "In spite of continued efforts the county library system has given to the town or to me or to anybody else over here, no communication and no cooperation. Zero."

Orangeburg County is analyzing how to move forward in light of Hiers' request.

"We are in the process of looking at that," County Administrator Harold Young said when asked if the library will close permanently. "That is a possibility."

"It is one of those things where we are making sure we are trying to do the right thing budget-wise," he said.

Young said it cost about $17,000 to $20,000 annually to keep the Springfield library open, and the tax dollars for the facility could not be justified.

Young said the closure of the library is not about pitting one town against another. He said it is about using taxpayer dollars wisely.