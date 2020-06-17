Community prayer service planned for Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the midst of widespread public struggles, Bull Swamp Baptist Church looks to bring community members together in prayer.

Bull Swamp Baptist Church will hold an outdoor community prayer service from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Special guests and speakers include Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt, the Rev. James Cromartie, state Rep. Jerry Govan, Minister of Music Jua’Quen D. Perry, the Rev. Sarah Priester, the Rev. Charcey Priester, Prophetess Sylvia Gadson and Apostle Alphonso Myers, with Senior Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens.

The event will include a voter registration drive.

Deacon Wilfred Pace said the event looks to show positivity in the community with Christians as role models in their commitment to doing the will of Christ.

“We just think that it’s appropriate now to actually lift the community, the community members, and the world up in prayer,” Pace said. “As Christians, we ought to be beacons of light.”

The prayer service takes place on a historic date as well, June 19, a day celebrated in commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.