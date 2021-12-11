COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Salvation Army committed to 'helping everyone in need'

The Salvation Army, located at 813 Nottingham St. in Orangeburg, helps those in need through a food pantry, clothing vouchers, disaster services and rent, utility and some medication assistance.

According to a history of the organization, it was founded by William Booth in 1865. Booth left the Methodist ministry to preach as an independent evangelist in the slums of London’s East End. Many converts were won, but they didn’t feel “at home” in churches so Booth set up Christian Mission Centers.

In 1878, Booth adopted the name “The Salvation Army” for his organization. Missions became “corps,” members became “soldiers,” ministers became “officers” and Booth himself became “general.”

This army was furnished with uniforms, a flag and a brass band performing martial music, and it met in tents, theaters, dance halls and outdoors.

At first, The Salvation Army was persecuted by church people because it was unconventional. Despite this, the army successfully attacked social ills, hunger, homelessness and poverty.

The organization, which is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, eventually grew into an international movement. During World War II, The Salvation Army operated 3,000 service units for the armed forces and led in the formation of the USO.

Today, the organization is the largest service group in the world and the No. 1 charity in America.

According to The Salvation Army, “its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

Capt. Kellie Cantrell serves as the commanding officer of the Orangeburg Corps. She has seen the difference The Salvation Army has made in people’s lives.

“We are committed to helping everyone in need. Over the last year we have seen an increase of people in crisis situations in our community,” Capt. Cantrell said. “We are so thankful for our community partnerships that help us combat hunger, homelessness and other issues that people face.”

On Sundays, The Salvation Army Church holds Sunday school at 10 a.m., the Holiness Meeting (worship service) at 11 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the church offers Bible study at 6 p.m., followed by Women’s Ministry and Men’s Fellowship at 7 p.m.

Adult programs include the Women’s Ministry (Home League), the Men’s Fellowship Club and the Band. Youth programs include Junior Soldiers, Corps Cadets, Sunbeams, Girl Guards and Adventure Corps.

In Feburary 2017, the Orangeburg Corps opened a new Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in the Edisto Village Shopping Center at 459 Stonewall Jackson Blvd. As we approach the one-year anniversary of this, we are ecstatic of the community support of the new location.

She said items sold at the thrift store generate funds to help with seniors' medications, utility and rental assistance and other services.

Donations to The Salvation Army are always needed and appreciated at the family store location at 459 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg. The funds are used to assist those who have personal life disasters, such as house fires and floods, and also to enable individuals to dress for success for job interviews, Cantrell said.

She added, "We look forward to better serving our neighbors with the generous support of those in this community that help us help others. Our focus is to bring hope and the love of Christ in people’s lives.”

To learn more about The Salvation Army or how to become a volunteer, call 803-534-6805 or stop by the office on Nottingham Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0