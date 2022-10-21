Community meeting to focus on mental health

Leaders in Orangeburg are continuing their monthly meetings in an effort to transform the community.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Community Action Partners will host a meeting at the Orangeburg City Gym from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to discuss destigmatizing mental health care. The gym is located at 410 Broughton Street.

The discussion will be led by Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover, the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, police officers with specialty training in mental health and other speakers.

The presenters will talk about “overcoming stigmas of mental health, especially during the holidays,” the Rev. Jerome Anderson said. Anderson, pastor of Unity Fellowship Community Church, is one of the organizers.

He also noted that updates will be given about efforts discussed in prior monthly meetings.

The public is giving positive feedback about the meetings, Anderson said.

“It’s about transformation in Orangeburg and people are ready for that,” he said.

During the following monthly meeting, Community Action Partners will host a discussion about the local economy and business, including presenters from the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities, small businesses and more.

The meetings are open to the public.

For further information about the monthly community meetings, contact Anderson at 1-803-682-4919.