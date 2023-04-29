The community is invited to gather at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg on Thursday to join millions of others across the country who will be taking time to pray for the nation during the National Day of Prayer.

The theme this year is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” which is based on James 5:16b NKJV and reads: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails.”

“We pray for not just the church, but the people and the communities. We pray in love and in the gospel of Jesus. We need some help. He said that if we pray and humble ourselves, he'll heal our land,” said Delle Bolen, a member of the church’s National Day of Prayer committee.

“I've seen prayer work, and I know others have as well,” Bolen said.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

Kaye Borgstedt, chairperson of the church’s National Day of Prayer committee, said a brief devotion including a musical interlude will be held by the Rev. Clark Remsburg, church pastor, at noon Thursday.

“We welcome everyone to pray in our sanctuary at 650 Summers Ave., which will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. We provide the prayer brochure published by the national group. Join us and let’s pray fervently that our nation will truly become a nation under God,” Borgstedt said.

The front doors of the church will be open for the noontime devotion, but will be closed afterward. The side door on Stanley Street will be open during all other times. The light by the ramp will be turned on, along with the lights in the sanctuary.

There will be prayer brochures at the door.

Remsburg said the National Day of Prayer is important.

"We take a day to remember the art of conversation with God centered around prayer. That's our first and foremost go-to and an opportunity to have a conversation with God about the things of the heart and the things of our country,” he said.

The pastor continued, “I think that's one of the neat things about the National Day of Prayer. It draws the community together focused on the prayers of the people of God, the gathering of the people. There are many spoken prayers, but I think it also shows and reminds us that the prayers of our heart are also the things that God hears and the things that we can't put into words.

“So when we’re in a community of faith that's praying, I think the Holy Spirit stirs within us and those prayers are also heard by God. I just think it's really important … to be able to be one in this activity. It doesn't matter where you come from, we all pray and we can do it together.”