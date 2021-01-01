Community event helps those in need

Local do-gooder Madell Frema Kennedy recently hosted a community event to help people in need.

The Orangeburg event gave away all kinds of items that people may need.

“This time of year often brings heartache to families that can't purchase items for their children or their loved ones.” Kennedy said.

She said he hoped the event brought happiness during the holiday season.

“I plan to make this an annual event along with a plethora of other community events. I hope to make a change one event at a time and I need your help,” Kennedy said.

“Just to give you a little background about myself, I currently have an online show. I've had the pleasure of interviewing all walks of life. My mission is to make a change by sharing knowledge and allowing individuals to get motivated by hearing other individuals’ stories. My show is called ‘Let's Sip and Talk with Frema,’” she said.

