COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

CCMO closed for holidays

Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed for the holidays through Jan. 3, 2021.

Elks Lodge to hold New Year's Eve dance

The Elks Lodge 897 will hold a New Year's Eve dance beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. For more information or to reserve tickets and table, call Cora Watford at 803-534-7350. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Teachers' Home reopens

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacher's Home has reopened. They will be open every Thursday (except holidays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing. For more information, call 803-533-1828.

