 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North council

meeting canceled

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the rise in coronavirus cases, the North Town Council meeting set for Monday, Jan. 11, has been canceled.

The town is taking every precaution to insure the safety of its residents, elected officials and employees. Its website has posted the most current information from the mayor’s office, along with a link to Orangeburg County’s website for easy access to updates.

The next scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North, SC 29112.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-8-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News