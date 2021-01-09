COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

North council
meeting canceled
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the rise in coronavirus cases, the North Town Council meeting set for Monday, Jan. 11, has been canceled.
The town is taking every precaution to insure the safety of its residents, elected officials and employees. Its website has posted the most current information from the mayor’s office, along with a link to Orangeburg County’s website for easy access to updates.
The next scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North, SC 29112.