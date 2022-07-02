Community contributed to patriotic look

Downtown Orangeburg is ready for Independence Day with 70 new flags replacing the flags that were purchased in past years.
The flags will remain downtown through Labor Day.
Here is a list of donors to the flag effort and the people they honored through their donations, according to a list from the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association:
• Jeanne Gue, in honor of Linda Blume
• Jeanne Gue, in honor of Sylvia Ott
• Jeanne Gue, in honor of Salley and Calvin Parker
• Jeanne Gue and Anne Gue Jones, in memory of Dr. Bert Gue
• Jeanne Gue and Anne Gue Jones, in memory of Carl Jones
• William Powell, in honor of W. Eric Powell
• Tom Bonnette, in memory of Carole Bonnette
• Jeff and Lee Ashe and family, in honor of Staff Sgt. Nicolas Smoak
• Nancy Smoak, in honor of Brandon, U.S. Air Force
• Robert R. Radcliffe, in memory of Cmdr. Jesse H. Radcliffe – U.S. Navy
• Wannamaker Agency, in memory of Charles E. Fender
• Wannamaker Agency, in memory of Tom Hanner
• Gina Kennerly, in honor of Jamie Kennerly
• Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg
• Jerry Hannah, in honor of Goldsteins and in memory of Airman Charlton Hannah
• Dr. Gary and Gail Delaney, in memory of Gloria Garrison
• Yvonne White, in memory of Edith Stern
• Mike and Yvonne Pooser, in memory of Michael Troy Pooser
• Lois H. Johnson, in memory of C. Binnie Johnson, M.D.
• Linda Williams Johnson, in memory of Mrs. Lou Belle Summers
• Hal and Daniele Hayden, in memory of Danny K. Johnson
• J.C. and Loretta W. Green, in memory of Mrs. Louella S. Williams
• A Village Home Care LLC, in honor of all veterans
• John Hibbits, in honor of Laura Hibbits
• Calvin and Salley Parker, in honor of Jeanne Gue
• Mrs. W. E. Salley, in memory of Dr. W. Everette Salley
• Gulbrandsen Inc., in honor of Gulbrandsen veterans
• Danny L. Fogle, in memory of Janet Hinsen Fogle
• David and Linda Parris, in memory of Donald H. Parris
• Karen Hutto, in memory of Henry and Sue Allen
• Debbie Wiles, in honor of Clyde Wiles and in memory of W. W. Wiles
• Janet Barrett, in memory of Bill Barrett Sr.
• Janet Barrett, in memory of Nancy Ayers
• Linda G. Page, in honor of Julius A. Page
• Thomas and Ashton Gue, in honor of staff at Orangeburg Family Dentistry and in memory of Keith Wayne Berry Jr.
• Verneta P. Guess, in memory of Charles E. Guess
• James and Anna Dantzler, in honor of Jeanna Reynolds and in memory of William "Billy" Reynolds
• Orangeburg Furniture Exchange, in honor of Orangeburg Furniture Exchange employees and customers
• Deborah Blackmon, in memory of George S. Blackmon
• Katherine Hayden, in memory of Mr. William M. "Buddy" Moredock
• Katherine Hayden, in memory of Mr. Randolph "Jim" Manuel
• Katherine Hayden, in memory of Mr. Lamar Hood
• Wayne and Lanette Fort, in memory of our fathers, both World War II veterans, Dale E. Brotherton and Charles B. Fort
• SCHD District 7 Federal Credit Union, in honor of our members
• Legacy of Orangeburg, in honor of and in memory of our Legacy veterans
• Orangeburg Elks Lodge, in honor of and in memory of our Elk veterans
• Clyde E. Dean Jr., in memory of Clyde E. Dean Sr.
• Freda S. Summers, in memory of J. West Summers Jr.
• Freda S. Summers, in memory of West Summers IV