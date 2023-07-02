The Community Bible Study that brought more than 300 women of different races and denominations together to study the word of God last year will begin again Sept. 7.

The Community Bible Study was first developed in Orangeburg in 2011.

It is part of an international ministry based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. What started as a single class in Bethesda, Maryland in 1975 has grown to include thousands of people around the globe.

The Orangeburg group has drawn women from across the country with its 30-week program, drawing 375 women last year from as far as California, Alaska, Delaware and Kansas.

“It’s just humbling to me. As long as the gospel is spread, God’s growing his ministry in Orangeburg,” said Diane Williams, who serves as the group’s teaching director.

The Community Bible Study is nondenominational and people from various faiths are welcome to participate and explore the Bible with the class.

Cnn Cow disrupts Vacation Bible School at a Montgomery church

Laurin Evans is serving as assistant teaching director.

Williams said registration for the Community Bible Study this year has been robust and includes children.

“We have 328 already enrolled,” she said.

The class is available both in-person and virtually this year.

It will be held in-person on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church. A virtual morning class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays. Two virtual evening classes will also be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

An in-person evening class will also be held from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron.

Williams said her lectures will be recorded and placed online where anybody can access them.

All children’s classes will only be held in person from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays.

A homeschool educational program is also offered, Williams said. She said the homeschooled children’s mothers also have to be in an in-person class for their children to participate in the homeschool educational program.

William’s lessons for the group will be taken from the biblical books of Ruth, First and Second Samuel and Ephesians.

The group has a 50-member leadership team, which includes an eight-member servant team.

There is a $35 registration fee for adults, along with a $10 registration fee per child that participates in the program. Individuals can register for the Community Bible Study online at orangeburg.cbsclass.org. The deadline to register is July 15, after which the names of individuals will be placed on a waiting list.

Williams said registration will be temporarily closed on July 15 to give organizers time to develop the program’s core group. It will reopen by September as spots become available.

Women can obtain registration forms for the Bible study class online at orangeburg.cbsclass.org or by mailing: P.O. Box 897, Orangeburg, SC 29116. The registration fee can be paid online or by mail at the same address.