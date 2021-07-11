Community Bible Study coming back; ‘Prayer-drenched’ program begins in September

“The classes are mixed ages so that the young ones get the wisdom of the old ones, and the old ones get wisdom by being in with young people and getting to hear what they’re going through, what their concerns are about something in scripture and how it applies to their particular life today. A lot of people say the Bible is out of date, but this study just shows that it’s very relevant in every age,” she said.

The class is available both in person and virtually this year.

It will be held in person on Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church. A virtual morning class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Two virtual evening classes will also be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Williams said her lectures will be recorded and placed online where “everybody can get it.”

“Even those who are in person will get it so they can watch it again if they want to,” she said.

All children’s classes will only be held in person from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.