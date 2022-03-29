Community baby shower held in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Library hosted a community baby shower for Calhoun County residents who are expecting, adopting, or have a baby under 12 months of age.

Local healthcare and baby care professionals who presented information were Donna Shame, lactation specialist from RMC, Quinetta Garner and her team from Calhoun County First Steps, Dr. Dingle from SC State Early Childhood Development Center, Dr. Sandra Stephens from Family Health Center in St. Matthews, Patty Funderburk from Safe Kids and Sharon Daniels from OCAB Head Start.

The community baby shower was something Library Director Kristen Simensen has been interested in having for about 15 years. Because of a partnership with Calhoun County Public Schools and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, they were able to provide supplies and services to the community.

This event pairs community members and professionals, giving them the opportunity to exchange ideas, ask questions, and receive information and ideas while forming a bond with each other. Parents and caregivers learned about the importance of early literacy and that being your child’s first teacher is essential.

Parents were given the opportunity to sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, both of which emphasize the importance of reading to babies and Parent and child together time.

There will be another baby shower in September for Calhoun County residents.

