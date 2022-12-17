Committee focusing on American Revolution; history being studied ahead of anniversary

A statewide commission is planning to promote South Carolina’s role in the Revolutionary War, and wants Orangeburg and all other counties to be part of the effort.

S.C. American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission Vice Chair Bill Davies spoke about the effort at the Orangeburg County Library last week.

“What we're trying to do is educate people on the fact that this state, which was a colony at the time, had a major part in winning independence from Great Britain," Davies said.

"That’s supported by real history,” he said.

The statewide commission is looking to work with a committee in each county to develop historical sites that people can visit as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“We want to work with them in creating sites in each county where tourists will come and learn about our part in winning the war,” Davies said.

The sites do not have to be battlefields. The commission is looking for any site that has historical reference to the Revolutionary War.

“It’s not just battles. It can be a house, it can be a place where something happened, it can be a burial site, it can be a birth site, and it can be an event site where they had a meeting,” Davies said.

Organizers hope tourists will spend money while they’re visiting historical sites.

“That will help economic development in the rural areas of South Carolina,” Davies said.

The S.C. American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (also known as SC 250) looks to properly observe the 250-year anniversary of the United States, according to its website. The day of observance is set to be July 4, 2026.

The commission is bringing in people to conduct research into the state’s role in the war.

“We've got a bibliography of over 200 books about South Carolina and the revolution. We are hiring people to compile the documents, putting them all together in one place with source material,” Davies said.

The commission is looking to tell the stories of all people.

“We are stressing that not only do we tell the stories of the men who fall on both sides, but we tell the stories of those who are underrepresented or underrepresented women and children,” Davies said.

“We need to tell the story of all peoples of color. We need to tell the story of the freed Africans, the enslaved Africans, who they were, and the indigenous Americans,” Davies said.

There are plans for another Orangeburg County meeting next month. The date has not been set.