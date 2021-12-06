Commission to screen college trustee candidates

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission received completed applications from the candidates listed below. The commission will hold screening hearings in the spring of 2022. By law, the election for these seats cannot be held prior to April 1, 2022. The election date must be set by resolution of the General Assembly.
• The Citadel - one at-large seat - Benjamin D. Dixon - Wadmalaw Island - term expires June 30, 2028 - Dylan W. Goff - Columbia - Kara Irvin - North Charleston
• Clemson University - three at-large seats - Patricia H. McAbee - Greenville - terms expire June 30, 2026 - John N. McCarter - N. Myrtle Beach - Sharka Marie Prokes -Inman - Joseph D. Swann - Greenville
• College of Charleston - 1st Congressional District - Seat 1 - Elizabeth M. Burke -Charleston - term expires June 30, 2026; 2nd Congressional District - Seat 3 - Derrick L. Williams - Columbia –term expires June 30, 2026; 3rd Congressional District - Seat 5 - Shawn M. Holland - Anderson - term expires June 30, 2026; 4th Congressional District - Seat 7 - Matthew C. Klein - Greenville - term expires June 30, 2026; 5th Congressional District - Seat 9 - Henry A. Futch Jr. - Rock Hill - term expires June 30, 2026; 6th Congressional District - Seat 11 - Demetria N. Clemons - Columbia - term expires June 30, 2026 - Darryl J. Fyall – Charleston; 7th Congressional District - Seat 13 - Henrietta U. Golding - Myrtle Beach - term expires June 30, 2026 - Ashley B. Nance – Florence; At-Large - Seat 15 - Renee B. Romberger - Greenville - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 17 - Steve D. Swanson - Mount Pleasant - term expires June 30, 2026
• Francis Marion University - 1st Congressional District - Seat 1 - Mark S. Moore - Mount Pleasant - term expires June 30, 2026; 5th Congressional District - Seat 5 - H. Paul Dove Jr. - Winnsboro – term expires June 30, 2026; 6th Congressional District - Seat 6 - Floyd L. Keels - Lake City - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 8 - Robert E. Lee Myrtle Beach - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 10 - Kenneth W. Jackson -Mount Pleasant - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 12 - W. Edward Gunn -Columbia - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 13 - Patricia C. Hartung - Greenville - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 14 - L. Franklin Elmore -Greenville - term expires June 30, 2026
• Lander University - At-Large - Seat 8 - Robert A. Barber, Jr. - Charleston - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 9 - James C. Shubert - Simpsonville - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 10 - Peggy Makins - Lexington - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 11 - Donald H. Scott - Waterloo - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 12 - DeWitt B. Stone, Jr. - Clemson - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 13 - Raymond D. Hunt, Sr. - Chapin - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 14 -Marcia T. Hydrick - Seneca - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 15 - John E. Craig, Jr. - Lancaster - term expires June 30, 2026
• Medical University of South Carolina - 1st Congressional District - Medical Seat - Donald R. Johnson II - Isle of Palms - term expires June 30, 2026; 2nd Congressional District - Medical Seat - James Lemon - Columbia - term expires June 30, 2026; 3rd Congressional District - Medical Seat - Richard M. Christian, Jr. - Greenwood - term expires June 30, 2026; 4th Congressional District - Lay Seat - Thomas L. Stephenson - Greenville - term expires June 30, 2026; 5th Congressional District - Lay Seat - Terri R. Barnes - Rock Hill - term expires June 30, 2026; 6th Congressional District - Medical Seat - W. Melvin Brown III - Charleston - term expires June 30, 2026; 7th Congressional District - Lay Seat - James A. Battle, Jr. - Nichols - term expires June 30, 2026
• South Carolina State University - 1st Congressional District - Seat 1 - Monica R. Scott - Charleston - term expires June 30, 2026; 3rd Congressional District - Seat 3 - Daniel R. Varat - Piedmont - term expires June 30, 2026; 5th Congressional District - Seat 5 - Abigail Busby-Webb, Sumter - term expires June 30, 2026 - Darrell Johnson, Clover - Thomas E. Thompson, Rock Hill; 7th Congressional District - Seat 7 - Starlee Alexander - Florence - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 9 - Rodney C. Jenkins - Columbia - term expires June 30, 2026; At-Large - Seat 11 - Robert S. Reese - Charleston - term expires June 30, 2026;
• University of South Carolina - 1st Judicial Circuit - Charles H. Williams - Orangeburg - term expires June 30, 2026; 3rd Judicial Circuit - C. Dorn Smith III - Lake City - term expires June 30, 2026; 5th Judicial Circuit - Alexander English - Blythewood - term expires June 30, 2026; 7th Judicial Circuit - J. Patrick Anderson - Spartanburg - term expires June 30, 2026 - D. Benjamin Graves - Spartanburg - Henry L. Jolly, Jr. – Gaffney; 9th Judicial Circuit - John C. von Lehe - Mount Pleasant - term expires June 30, 2026; 11th Judicial Circuit - Thad H. Westbrook - Lexington - term expires June 30, 2026; 12th Judicial Circuit - C. Edward Floyd - Florence - term expires June 30, 2026; 13th Judicial Circuit - D. Hollis Felkel II - Simpsonville - term expires June 30, 2026 - C. Brody Glenn - Greenville - Reid T. Sherard - Greenville
• Winthrop University - 3rd Congressional District - Seat 3 - Rhonda S. Grant - Seneca -term expires June 30, 2028; 4th Congressional District - Seat 4 - Edward R. Driggers - Greer - term expires June 30, 2028
• Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School - two At-Large seats - J. Blake Lindsey - West Columbia - terms expire June 30, 2026 - Marilyn E. Taylor - Columbia