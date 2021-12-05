 Skip to main content
Commission qualifies 1st Circuit candidate

The Judicial Merit Selection Commission found the following local judicial candidates qualified and nominated at the public hearings held Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2021:

Family Court

• 1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 2 -- The Honorable Michael H. Murphy III, Summerville

As a reminder, the record remains open until the final report is issued at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Accordingly, judicial candidates are not free to seek or accept commitments until that time.

The election is currently scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Correspondence and questions should be directed to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission as follows: Erin B. Crawford, Chief Counsel, P.O. Box 142, Columbia, SC 29202, 803-212-6689, or Lindi Putnam, JMSC Administrative Assistant, 803-212-6623.

