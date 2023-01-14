Commercial truck driving school opening in Orangeburg

A commercial truck-driver training school is opening in Orangeburg.

Valley Coach and Logistics Commercial Driver Training School is opening at 680 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The first class is scheduled for Monday, January 16.

The classes will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend classes may be added at a later date based on demand.

The in-person training will include classroom time and field time.

Owner Darnell Johnson, speaking before Orangeburg County Council during its Jan. 3 meeting, said the training school was prompted by the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) requirement that all new commercial drivers need to attend an entry-level driver’s training course. The requirement was effective in February 2022.

“We are licensed as well as equipped to train these drivers,” Johnson said.

The school will equip individuals to receive training for Class A and Class B licenses including Hazmat, passenger and school bus driver training.

The classes to obtain a Class A or Class B are about four weeks.

The non-financed fee to obtain the license is $6,500 and the fee, if financed, is $7,100. Third-party financing is an option, Johnson said.

Those wanting to obtain Hazmat training will have an additional $450 fee. Hazmat training would be about three to five days. There are also plans to provide an online Hazmat training option in the future.

Passenger and school bus training fee schedules and course duration are being determined and will be dependent on an individual’s current Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) status, Johnson said.

The school is on the federal registry through the FMCSA portal and can also be found on Facebook at Valley Coach & Logistics Commercial Driver Training School.

For more information, contact Johnson at 803-747-2163 or email valleycoach1@gmail.com.