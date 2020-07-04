COMMENTARY: Zoom answers the call in partnership with Claflin

Here’s what is so promising about the Zoom-at-Claflin model. Not only are they providing scholarships for students to attend college, they are directly providing real world experiences and opportunities within Zoom and working with Claflin’s professors to develop case studies to better prepare students when interviewing with tech companies.

Zoom is not alone. Last month, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings personally donated millions to both Spelman and Morehouse Colleges. And many of us remember Tech Giant, Robert F. Smith’s announcement during his Morehouse commencement speech last year.

Although Claflin’s alumni donation ratios are over 40%, much higher than other universities, it’s endowment, at $27 million is far short of other well-known HBCUs like Howard University, Spelman College and Morehouse College, with endowments of $688.6 million, $389.2 million, and $145 million respectively. Smaller HBCUs like Claflin should not be forgotten. Many of them deserve our attention and resources, which is why Zoom’s contribution to Claflin is critical.

There are more than 100 HBCUs with more than 225,000 students that can benefit from long-lasting partnerships like the one between Zoom and Claflin. This is how we start to dismantle systems that cause young Blacks to fear for their lives when walking to school and jogging on public streets while dreaming of becoming the next Steve Jobs. Their lives and livelihoods matter.

Democratic Reps. James E. Clyburn and Ro Khanna are from S.C. and California, respectively.

