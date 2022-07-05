COMMENTARY: When a fetus becomes a human: the scientific evidence from fingerprints

Currently, our country is going through some rough patches, and after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, many of us are trying to figure out what is next.

Here I like to present a simple and truthful explanation of when a human fetus becomes a unique human being. Each of us, among around 8 billion humans, has a unique, distinct fingerprint. Each human being carries unique fingerprints and not even identical twins, who have the same exact DNA sequence, share the same fingerprints!

How they form is very amazing and truly a fourth-dimension experience that a fetus experiences during his/her development. A person's fingerprints are formed when they are a tiny developing baby in their mother's womb. Pressure on the fingers from the baby touching the wall of the placenta and his/her surroundings create what are called "friction ridges," the indistinct lines that we see on our fingers and toes. The complete roadmap of ridges is formed by the time a fetus is 6 months old.

However, the foundation of the pattern of fingerprint development is essentially completed at the early part of the fourth month of gestation or around 120 days. These epidermal ridges are caused by the interface of the dermal papillae of the dermis and the interpapillary pegs of the epidermis. The ridge pattern development not only depends on genetic factors but also on unique physical conditions, such as the fetus' exact location in the womb as well as the density of the woman's amniotic fluid. This is the reason why identical twins with the same exact genetic code have different fingerprints. Once developed, the fingerprint cannot be changed. It is the code that cannot be erased.

Religious groups, traditions, abortion rights

Among various faith and traditions, there are various opinions on the crucial elements surrounding the abortion and contraceptive use debates. The Catholic position is generally the firmest, with Pope Francis famously saying, “It is horrific even to think that there are children, victims of abortion, who will never see the light of day.”

Before Francis, Pope John Paul II wrote the “the Gospel of Life” (or Evangelium Vitae), which affirmed that life is sanctified from conception. Yet, before 1869, the church held a similar position to Islamic jurists that tolerated abortions for various needs before the 40th day of pregnancy (more about this below).

It is also noteworthy that, in complete contrast to the Islamic position of prioritizing the life of the mother in all cases, the church preferred the life of the fetus to that of the mother on the basis that the mother has already been baptized and is guaranteed salvation while the child has not yet been provided with such an opportunity and must be saved at all costs. The United Methodist Church, the Lutherans, the Church of England and the Evangelicals generally view abortion as immoral at any point unless it is to save the life of the mother, and in some instances after rape and incest.

In traditional Jewish faith, both the reform and conservative movements support the right to abortions, Orthodox Jews mostly lean in opposition to abortion except in extreme situations. Orthodox Jews emphatically reject abortions for reasons such as fear of poverty or fear that the child may have non-life-threatening medical issues, but make an exception to save the life of the mother.

Jews, like Muslims, also always prioritize the life of the mother over that of the fetus at any stage of the pregnancy. Lastly, Orthodox rabbis also commonly bring up the point of gestation as to when exceptions can be applied with the 40 days from insemination where a red line can be drawn.

In Islam, the pregnancy cannot be terminated after four months of pregnancy or 120 days (19th week of gestation), and it is quite unique to Islamic tradition and laws, and it is based on the famous Prophetic tradition that mentions that the angels breathe in the soul of the fetus at that point. Note the parallel of fingerprint development at 120 days.

Finally, it should be noted that 26% of Americans are atheists and non-religious or irreligious, even though around 72% believe in a higher power or consider themselves “spiritual." In another survey, 15% of Americans identify themselves as “irreligious." A 2020 survey showed that only 53% of Americans are members of a church, synagogue or mosque, a steep decline during the last two decades when 73% were members of a religious organization.

In vitro and 'life begins at fertilization'

In vitro fertilization is a procedure that is carried in a variety of medical conditions, including infertility in women over age 40, in women who have fallopian tube damage, blockage, ovulation disorders (where eggs are too few), endometriosis, uterine fibrosis and previous tubal ligation or removal.

During IVF, mature eggs are extracted from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a test tube in a fertility clinic. These eggs are fertilized with the sperm of the father or a sperm donor. Then, the fertilized eggs (embryos) are transferred to a uterus three or sometimes seven days after the fertilization step.

One interesting aspect of IVF is that most of the time several eggs are fertilized but only one or two are implanted. Some couples choose to freeze them, some donate them to other couples, and many are discarded.

The reason for abandoning the embryos is the very high cost of freezing the fertilized eggs. It can cost $500-$1,000 per embryo per year and many couples cannot afford to freeze them. In the U.S. there are 2.5 million IVF procedures carried out annually, and hence an estimated 6-10 million fertilized embryos may be discarded for various reasons.

Now, if we believe that life begins at fertilization (conception), then we killed a bunch of fetuses at an IVF clinic. It is obvious that the debate that life begins at “conception” is non-scientific and illogical, and at least needs a revision from various religious groups.

The sanctity of life in Islam

Similar to all the divinely revealed books, the Qur’an unequivocally sanctifies human life. Killing any innocent person — irrespective of age or religious orientation — is condemned in the firmest language: “And do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden to be killed except in the course of justice.” [the Qur’an, chapter al-An‘âm (6): 151]. In one famous tradition, the Prophet Muhammad said, “The very first matter to be decided between people on the Day of Judgment will be the cases of bloodshed.”

Having children and praying for their righteousness is viewed as an act of worship in Islam. This is expressed in numerous Qur’anic supplications:

“[Abraham said:] My Lord, grant me offspring from among the righteous.” the Qur’an, chapter, As-Sâffât (37): 100]

“[Zachariah] said: ‘My Lord, indeed my bones have weakened, and my head has filled with white, and never have I been in my supplication to You, my Lord, deprived. And indeed, I fear the successors after me, and my wife has been barren, so give me from Yourself an heir who will inherit me [in prophethood] and inherit from the family of Jacob. And make him, my Lord, pleasing [to You].’” [the Qur’an, chapter, Maryam (19): 4-6]

Moreover, the Prophet Muhammad abolished the practice of female infanticide that was rampant in his time, reciting to his people the likes of: “And when the girl [who was] buried alive is asked for what sin she was killed.” [the Qur’an, chapter, at-Takweer (81): 8-9]. Of note, currently, female infanticide has become very common in India and has become a major social problem. More males than females has led to gang rape and violence against females at an alarming rate.

The Qur’an also told those who killed their children out of fear of poverty:

“Say: ‘Come, I will rehearse what Allah has (really) prohibited you from’: Join not anything as equal with Him; be good to your parents; kill not your children on a plea of want — We provide sustenance for you and for them — come not near to shameful deeds, whether open or secret; take not life, which Allah hath made sacred, except by way of justice and law: thus does He command you, that you may learn wisdom.” [the Qur’an, chapter, Al-An’âm (6):151].

However, similar to the current semantic debate in the United States regarding the onset of pregnancy, the Muslim jurists have also long debated when exactly certain red lines should be drawn. The debate over abortion begins with the discussion of when life begins.

By 120 days from conception is the red line, agreed upon unanimously by all Muslim scholars of all five schools of Islam law. This is based on a tradition in which the Prophet Muhammad mentions that the angel breathes the soul into the fetus on day 120 after conception. This is the day when the soul would descend in a body ready to receive it, just as it departs from it when it is not suitable to harbor it.

God says in the Qur'an, “Then We made the sperm-drop into a clinging clot, and We made the clot into a lump [of flesh], and We made [from] the lump, bones, and We covered the bones with flesh; then We developed him into another creation. So blessed is Allah, the Best of Creators.” [al-Mu’minoon (23): 12-14].

Aborting the pregnancy becomes categorically forbidden after 120 days, as the embryo is now a fully sanctified human life with a soul (and the unique fingerprints). This would be murder — unless a physician determines that continuing the pregnancy would truly endanger the mother’s life. Only in this case can the pregnancy be terminated after 120 days.

The logic behind this is that a potential life (that of the infant) should not threaten a stable life (that of the mother). Although both are technically alive, the survival of the mother takes precedence because her life is evidently established, while the survival of the fetus within her is relatively more doubtful. When forced to choose, the branch can be sacrificed to save the root.

Contraception and moral directive

Many medical clinics and numerous Planned Parenthood groups point out that their services primarily provide low-income and uninsured people access to contraceptives and sexual health care. In 2009, Planned Parenthood’s abortion care represented only 3% of its medical services (332,000 terminations out of a total of 11.4 million services).

Beyond statistics, it is obvious that access to contraceptives naturally reduces the need for abortions. It is logical to prioritize preventing unwanted circumstances instead of simply remedying problematic outcomes. That includes reforming the moral ethics of society as well as the inequities that disproportionately force marginalized women into painful decisions.

In this country, there is a separation of church and the state. If laws are based on religious grounds and not on scientific facts, then they should be revised so they remain logical and scientific. The founding fathers of this nations were not “prophets,” they were imperfect men, many owning slaves and even fathering children from slave women.

Conclusion

In the Islamic ethical system, just like in other faiths, life is sacred and hence must be honored and promoted. Contraception is permissible with safer methods being preferred. Once the woman’s egg is fertilized, it is impermissible to terminate the pregnancy without the mutual agreement of both parents. Once the fetus reaches 120 days, the soul has already entered her/him and the unique fingerprints are formed at this stage and terminating the gestation of a living fetus would only be allowed to save the mother’s life.

This is the time when a fetus has become a human being with a unique fingerprint. It is unlawful feticide: the killing of a soul-bearing unborn human being. The scholars also deem abortion in the case of fetal demise permissible at any point, as the soul is no longer believed to be present.

As for the political discourse surrounding this subject, this author does not subscribe to the position that contraception and abortion are categorically prohibited, nor to the position that abortion is the unrestricted right of the mother. All persons and things that God has created have rights assigned to them by him. When possible, all those rights should be preserved.

