COMMENTARY: What will happen to world economies after the pandemic?

After World War II, the U.S. had the most booming economy, but greed prompted the rich elites to make more money and now our jobs have gone far, far away. The U.S. South, which grew some of the best cotton on earth, thrived on textiles. We still grow lots of cotton in the South but send it to China. Bring our industries back home. This is one of the solutions.

This summer I wanted to grow my own ginger root and needed fresh ginger to plant. I found out that most of our ginger root comes from China. Eventually, I did find locally grown ginger root.

What kinds of recovery?

The experts do not know yet about the kinds of recovery we will have. Are we going to recover quickly or slowly? The brightest scenario is that it will be a V-shaped recovery, meaning the economy has dived down deep and will re-emerge like an expert deep-sea diver.

Most of the economists believe it will be a slow recovery like a U-shape. The worst scenario is L-shape. Meaning, it may not be what we had on New Year’s Eve in 2020 — a booming stock market with the lowest unemployment ever!