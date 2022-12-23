COMMENTARY: The day before Christmas (10 years ago)

NOTE from writer: A little explanation before you read the poem below. In the past, I’ve been known to dash out a poem for my grandchildren on certain occasions. This was one of them. To clarify it a little:

1. Granny was my mother, and that was their name for her.

2. A flower pit is something built below ground level to store pot plants during winter months. The pit has hinged doors so they can be opened on rainy days to keep the flowers watered and alive.

3. The ditch, which is right beside the flower pit, is a drainage ditch/canal that drains rainwater from the highway into Four Holes Swamp. So now you have the knowledge you need to understand what I was referring to.

THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS (Ten years ago)

‘Twas the day before Christmas and I had been busy all day

Working very hard, not a moment to play.

I baked fruitcake cookies and entertained a guest.

Then I took a moment to realize I am blessed.

I persuaded Charlie to go to the grocery store

He got what I needed (and a little bit more.)

I wrapped the last of the gifts ... well, all except two.

I just got very tired before I was through.

I stopped for lunch and ate in a hurry.

In order to visit Granny, I had to scurry.

She had a schedule that I had to fit in

And I just made it by my chinny-chin-chin.

So, as I sat down to rest my weary self

She asked if I could get something from her shelf.

She said that her closet needed some “moving about.”

So, (on Christmas Eve!!), I was cleaning it out!

Back home, I checked my list and “revved up” once more ...

Decided I needed magnolia leaves, and headed out the door,

I reminded Charlie that he should close the flower pit.

He said he would in just a little bit.

Before I got the greenery I intended to get

Charlie passed me by, heading to the pit.

(In case you don’t know, that’s a hole in the ground.

that has cement blocks that make a wall all around.)

He had opened the cover so my plants could get rain,

Now cold weather was coming; he needed to close it again.

I was just around the corner when I heard him call my name.

Maybe I should say YELLED ... “call” is not quite the same.

I dropped my greenery and ran toward his sound

But I couldn’t find him anywhere -- on the entire ground!!!

“WHERE ARE YOU???” I yelled in a bit of a fit,

And I thought he said, “I’m down in the pit.”

So, I went to the open side and look all around…

“I don’t see you,” I shouted as I looked on the ground.

“In the ditch, In the ditch,” I realized he said.

This ditch is so deep; it was way over his head.

Thankfully the water was only about two inches deep,

So, I went to the edge, which was very, very steep.

“Well, I can’t pull you out,” was what I managed to say.

He said, “Well, I certainly can’t stay in here all day.”

Several tactics we used didn’t work at all,

Then I got a ladder and slid it down the mud wall.

He was able to climb high enough to reach for my hand.

And I was strong enough to help him get back on land.

Keep in mind that Christmas Eve communion was in less than an hour

Leaving his muddy apparel outside, he rushed to take a shower!

And he did it, by Jiminy! We only missed a bit

The choir was just about to sing as we got there to sit.

We relaxed as we worshiped — that was kind of handy.

When we got home, I had time to make “crockpot candy.”

I thought I would listen to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir,

But Charlie said a ballgame was what he’d require.

So instead, I came to write this poem for you

To let you know that I hope your Christmas wishes come true.

If this attempt at writing poetry causes you to smile,

My own personal diversion will have been worthwhile.

Merry Christmas and Good Night.